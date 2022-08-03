Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" Officially Unveiled: Photos
One of the greatest Jumpman silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 4. This is a sneaker that came out back in 1989, and over the years, it has maintained its status among some of the best shoes ever made. There are always some dope colorways coming out, and in 2022, there have already been some unique Jordan 4s to hit the market.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" Coming Soon: Official Images
Every single year, Jumpman comes through with a brand-new Air Jordan 11 around Christmas time. It is a nice little tradition that sneakerheads always seem to look forward to, and for good reason. The Jordan 11 is one of the best Jumpman silhouettes of all time, and it is always fun to see it get new colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Reveals He & Lil Durk Are Related After Showing FBG Duck Love
Kevin Gates' recent press run has made waves of headlines, from admitting that he continued sleeping with his cousin after finding out they were related to his revelation about women with acne. This week, the rapper sat down with Akademiks for an in-depth interview where he shared details about his...
A Look at Chicago’s Evolving Menswear Scene
Click here to read the full article. The menswear and streetwear scene in Chicago has evolved significantly over the last 20 years. The city’s menswear, sneakers and streetwear style became recognized globally through stores like Apartment Number 9, Leaders 1354, Fashion Geek and Saint Alfred in the early 2000s. Those shops introduced a generation of creatives to the fashion industry, and helped grow neighborhoods like Wicker Park, Bucktown and West Loop as destinations away from the city’s touristy Magnificent Mile.More from WWDParis Men's Fashion Week Fall 2022 InspirationsAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionPitti Uomo: The Mecca...
RELATED PEOPLE
Abc. Taps Three Collaborators for Latest Capsule
Click here to read the full article. Heather Haber and Remington Guest cut their teeth with the original Band of Outsiders but didn’t make a splash until they founded Abc., short for Advisory Board Crystals, in 2015. Based in Los Angeles, the duo has become known for their distinct crystal-infused dye technique and hand-crafted experimental streetwear, and over the years, they’ve collaborated with a number of art institutions, artists and companies, including The Whitney Museum, Olafur Eliasson, Kenny Scharf, the Andy Warhol Foundation and Marvel. Their latest collaboration — Artist Recluse — includes three partners: artist Elliott Hundley, Mattel’s Masters of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trippie Redd Taps Moneybagg Yo & Offset For "Big 14"
It feels like it's been a minute since we've heard from Trippie Redd. The Canton, OH rapper came through with Trip At Knight in 2021, which included massive records alongside Playboi Carti and Drake, among others. This week, Trippie delivered another huge collaborative with Offset and Moneybagg Yo. The two Southern staples and Trippie joined forces for the highly anticipated, "Big 14," produced by The Honorable C.N.O.T.E. The glitchy 808s and harrowing piano chords serve as the backdrop for this ominous banger. Offset, particularly, thrives in these sonic soundscapes. Meanwhile, Moneybagg Yo proves that he can't be put into a box.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Drops "Curtain Call 2" Ft. Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Juice WRLD & More
Get ready for an anticipated walk down memory lane now that Eminem has delivered Curtain Call 2. The collection of greatest hits arrives 17 years after the chart-topping first installment of Eminem favorites, Curtain Call: The Hits, and with a career as expansive as Slim Shady's, we can only imagine that this is a series that will roll on indefinitely.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Secure The Bag On "You Take The Credit, We'll Take The Check"
Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud are back in their bag with the release of their latest body of work, You Take The Credit, We'll Take The Check. The new album from the West Coast MC and the iconic East Coast producer marks their second collaborative effort together following 2020's Eat When You're Hungry, Sleep When You're Tired. The new project boasts double the amount of tracks than their initial outing together with 14 songs in total. The two link up with Conway, Curren$y, Larry June, Kamaiyah, and more across the tracklist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Westside Gunn Slams "Weirdo" Funk Flex On His Birthday
Westside Gunn slammed Funk Flex on Twitter in response to a post celebrating the legendary New York DJ's 53rd birthday on Friday. The Griselda rapper and the rest of his crew have traded shots with Flex in recent months. “I don’t wanna see this Weirdo on my Timeline,” Gunn tweeted...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Dominates This Week's "Fire Emoji" Playlist
In terms of music, this past weekend was filled with nothing but heat. Plenty of rap and hip-hop artists decided to release an abundance of music over the past couple of days, making this "Fire Emoji" playlist one you don't want to miss. Starting off, NBA YoungBoy, whose real name...
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Premier, Benny The Butcher & Black Soprano Family Drop "Times Is Rough"
DJ Premier has a long list of impressive collaborators, and now he's teamed up with the Black Soprano Family in a new hard-hitting track. It's the first single off of the crew's upcoming record Long Live DJ Shay, which is due out September 9. Back in 2020, Benny the Butcher and DJ Drama delivered the first Black Soprano Family, which featured Rick Hyde and Heem.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Money Drops Debut Album "Money Got Wings"
Fat Money, formerly known as Ty Money, is a rapper hailing from Illinois. Respected for his rhymes and longevity, the artist has made a name for himself throughout the span of his career. He's gotten co-signed by some of the hottest people in the industry like Pusha T, Kanye West, Dr. Dre, and more. He might go by a new name now, but that hasn't changed his ear for music or his ability to spit lyrics that everyone is fond of.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Bobby Shmurda Says He's Not A "Minion," Won't Make Drill Music
Bobby Shmurda has finally released new music after his long incarceration. Now, however, Shmurda feels the need to explain how to interpret his music. In a recent post to Instagram, Shmurda responded to YouTube personality BashWorld reacting to his new music video for his single "Hoochie Daddy." In his video,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kendrick Lamar Performs Bare-Bones Set In Front Of Jay-Z & Beyoncé
Kendrick Lamar is in the midst of his Big Steppers Tour, and the reviews for the show have been very good. The concert is filled with striking visuals and renditions of some of the Compton rapper's biggest hits. Apparently, Kendrick's performances are so powerful that he even made a security guard cry.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Teams Up With Kehlani On "My Go To"
After months of anticipation, NBA Youngboy emerged with the release of his highly anticipated new album, The Last Slimeto. The latest body of work from the Baton Rouge rapper boasts 30 songs in total, though he previously unloaded a third of it as part of a sampler pack. However, the remainder of the project came with some surprises as the rapper enlisted more features than expected.
hotnewhiphop.com
Reason Calls On The Game For West Coast-Heavy "Impalas & Hydraulics"
It's all about radiating West Coast energy this New Music Friday (August 5) after Reason dropped new heat with an assist from The Game. The two respected Los Angeles emcees are known for their bar-heavy releases that captivate Hip Hop, and their collaboration "Impalas & Hydraulics" is a collision that fans will enjoy. The Supah Mario production speaks to the streets of L.A. and complements the cadences of both rappers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Black Atlass Drops SIde B To "Infinite" EP
Black Atlass, whose real name is Alexander Fleming, is a model, singer, and songwriter from Canada. The 28-year-old began his music career as a high school teenager in 2012. From there, he began dropping different EPs, getting noticed by some of the hottest fashion brands in the world like Louis Vuitton and Alexander Wang who used his records for their shows.
hotnewhiphop.com
Wiz Khalifa Breaks Silence Following DJ Incident In LA
Wiz Khalifa found himself in hot water this week following an appearance at an LA nightclub. The rapper had a bit of a rough evening while promoting Multiverse due to some technical difficulties and unprofessionalism, according to Bootleg Kev. Unfortunately, Wiz ended up lashing out and having a viral moment, leading members of the DJ community to rail against the Kush & OJ rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Share Intimate Post After Reconciliation Rumors
Kendall Jenner shared a picture of herself sitting on Devin Booker's lap while the two were recently on vacation in Hawaii. The post comes amid reports that the two have reconciled their relationship after they had dated for two years prior to breaking things off in June. Prior to the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kamaiyah Taps More Detroit Talent For Deluxe Version Of "Divine Timing"
Kamaiyah dropped Divine Timing back in May, and declared her intentions with its first track, "Oakland Steppin In Detroit." Indeed, Kamaiyah teamed up with Detroit natives Sada Baby and Cash Kidd on the 7-song EP, blending her distinct West Coast sound with their off-kilter flows. Now, Kamaiyah's added a whopping...
Comments / 0