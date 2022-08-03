Read on www.sidneydailynews.com
Bellefontaine Examiner
School meal reminder issued for BCS families
A change by the federal government may impact your family during the 2022-23 school year. For the past two years, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) offered waivers to Child Nutrition (CN) Programs across the United States that provided all students breakfast and lunch at no charge. Those waivers...
Experts warn don’t blow your budget during Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s Sale Tax Holiday is underway with some people lining up outside of stores Friday before they opened. It is a chance for families to check off items on their back-to-school shopping list while getting a little tax break. Shon Anderson, the Chief Wealth Strategist at Anderson Financial Strategies in Dayton, […]
dayton.com
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle offers fun, educational opportunities
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle is continuing to evolve as the owner is creating more opportunities to entertain and educate visitors. “We are creating more things to do to promote agritourism,” said Edgar (Ed) C. Evans, owner of the ranch. “Agritourism is big on our list because we enjoy teaching children and some adults that don’t know what farming is all about.”
luxury-houses.net
Five-star Elegant Living Combines with Modern Healing in this $3.75 Million Private Resort in Yellow Springs
The Estate in Yellow Springs is a luxurious home surrounded by a beautiful pond, gorgeous trees and other multiple entertaining areas now available for sale. This home located at 3443 Grinnell Rd, Yellow Springs, Ohio; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 8,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Sheila Dunphy-Pallotta – Dunphy Real Estate Inc. (Phone: 937 767-1140) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Yellow Springs.
Sidney Daily News
Celina Insurance Group recognized on 2022 Best Employers in Ohio list
CELINA — Celina Insurance Group was recently named one of the 2022 Best Employers in Ohio. The Best Employers in Ohio program is coordinated by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain’s Cleveland Business. “We strive to offer satisfying careers and foster strong relationships so that every member...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Five Boozy Frozen Treats That Are Nice, Nice Baby
If you’re looking for a way to cool down (and turn up), try one or more of these boozy fruit-flavored slushies. Be warned: too many of these and you’ll have a brain freeze that will require a couple of Tylenol the next day. Cherry Blow Pop. Piper’s rebranded...
Troy fire station to install safe haven ‘baby box’ that allows people to safely surrender babies
TROY — Parents struggling to care for their newborns soon could have a chance to give them a better life — no questions asked. Under Ohio’s Safe Haven Law birth parents who feel they can’t raise a child can surrender their baby within the first 30 days of being born.
Chicken owners at the Greene County Fair take birds home after some perish in excessive heat
XENIA — At least a half-dozen chickens at the Greene County Fair died in Wednesday’s excessive heat and that prompted fair officials to ask “a few owners” of chickens and rabbits to take their animals home. “Due to the extreme heat conditions in our barns, some...
dayton.com
The Pine Club celebrates 75 years in Dayton
“I just want the next generation of customers to be able to come to The Pine Club and tell the same stories that their parents and grandparents tell me,” said Karen Watson, vice president and general manager of The Pine Club. Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is celebrating 75 years of...
Sidney Daily News
Small goat, big trophy
Eli Zumberger, 12, of Minster, walks his reserve grand champion wether pygmy goat back to its pen after showing it at the 2022 Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Eli is the son of Greg and Amy Zumberger.
Urbana Citizen
David’s Place opens its doors
MECHANICSBURG – A non-profit organization called To Whom it May Concern Ohio (TWIMC Ohio, www.twimcohio.org) recently opened The Resource Center at David’s Place at 3 West Sandusky St. TWIMC is a non-profit committed to helping individuals in Ohio with life after incarceration. The Resource Center at David’s Place...
Sidney Daily News
Fighting cancer
Rodney Bucketed, of Sidney, lights luminaria for uncles, aunts and grandparents he has lost to cancer. The lighting ceremony was held during The Shelby County Relay for Life on Friday, Aug. 6 on the courtsquare.
Highest-rated things to do in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Dayton on Tripadvisor.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
Sidney Daily News
Animals at the Auglaize fair
Chloe Wilker, 9, of New Bremen, tends to her market goat’s drinking needs at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Chloe is the daughter of Matt and Kelly Wilker.
Bellefontaine Examiner
County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center
A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
travelinspiredliving.com
50+ Incredible Things to do in Ohio in September (2022)
What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!
Lima News
Benefit dinner planned for family of Chase Lauck
LIMA — Dinners benefitting the family of Chase Lauck will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, or at Elmview Pub, 3679 Shawnee Road, Lima. Dinners are $15 and include a quarter chicken leg, potato salad...
Fox 19
Kings Island debuts two new passes
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
Sidney Daily News
Tree lottery winners announced
SIDNEY — The winners of the Sidney Tree Board’s Tree Lottery program have been announced by the city of Sidney. “A total of 60 entries were received for the city’s second Tree Lottery program. Thirty-five lucky property winners were randomly selected to have a tree planted in the public right-of-way in front of their homes this fall,” said a city of Sidney press release.
