Brandon Cunningham named Arkansas State Deputy AD for Development & Revenue Generation

Arkansas football kicks off fall camp, 5 NEA natives on 2022 roster
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas kicked off fall camp Friday afternoon. Sam Pittman enters his 3rd season as head coach. The 2022 roster features five Region 8 Razorbacks. Jonesboro native Jashaud Stewart played in all 13 games last season, recording 7 tackles. Fellow former Hurricane Marco Avant redshirted in 2021. JHS alums Rykar Acebo and John Paul Pickens are walk-ons. Wynne alum Terry Wells redshirted but played in 1 game on the offensive line.
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Forrest City
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Our FFN Preseason Tour continues in St. Francis County. For the third time in three years, there’s a new head coach at Forrest City. Former El Dorado, Camden Fairview and Pine Bluff assistant Ronald Lewis will take the reigns. The Mustangs are a young...
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Walnut Ridge
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Walnut Ridge looks to get into the 3A-3 title picture. They won 4 games last season and reached the state playoffs. It’s year 4 for the Bobcats under Jeff Blake.
Aug. 5: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Coverage won’t be as widespread as Thursday but rain chances continue into Friday. A few storms will pop up throughout the morning and start to wind down this afternoon. Heavy rain and lightning...
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Hoxie
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues. Hoxie stayed indoors on Thursday, but they pumped plenty of iron. The Mustangs have been a powerhouse in the 3A-3. Tom Sears’ stable are in pursuit of their 3rd straight conference championship.
Educators prepare to head to Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The back and forth about teacher pay and raises continue. Teachers are making their way to Little Rock. Educators from across the state, including here in the region, are preparing to make sure their voices are heard at the state level. They are hoping to address...
Arkansas State Police investigating inmate’s death
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - State police are investigating the death of a Jonesboro man at a Northeast Arkansas jail. According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, 35-year-old Matthew Scott Shipman died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, at the Lawrence County Detention Center. Shipman’s body has been sent...
Community event helps kids beat the heat
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Waterslides, music, and food sound like an awesome way to spend a hot summer day. Corning hosted its second Waterslide Community Day on Aug. 6. The first day of school for the Bobcats is Aug. 11, so students in attendance were able to pick up a free backpack while cooling off.
GR8 Job: Marked Tree boy takes steps to help others
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - When it comes to helping his neighbors, one Region 8 boy is a step above the rest. In a social media post on Thursday, the Marked Tree School District commended one of its students for helping others. “Every day, Ayden gets up from his seat,...
Jonesboro fire crews put out grill fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Fire crews responded to a Saturday grill fire. According to Jonesboro E-911 Dispatch, fire crews were dispatched to a house in the 2100-block on North Patrick Street for a reported house fire. Region 8 News reporter Jace Passmore went to the scene, where fire crews...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If your daily commute goes through the intersection of Stallings Lane and South Caraway Road, there’s a new change to be aware of. A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a section of the road.
Community helps ‘Stuff the Bus’ for students
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Every year volunteers from school districts across northeast Arkansas band together and gathers donations. School supply lists can get overwhelming for some families, especially if they have more than one student. Due to the community turnout, kids can now show up ready to learn on the...
Stuff the Bus helps struggling families
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With school approaching for many kids in Northeast Arkansas, it’s more important than ever to help those in need. Nicole reads to her daughter, Noemia. Their full names are not being used for privacy. The mother and daughter have been through much these last few...
Cross County intersection closures
CROSS CO., Ark. (KAIT) -Construction on train tracks will close multiple crossings. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Cross County Sheriff David West notified the public that Union Pacific Rail Road is replacing train tracks at the intersections of County Road 515, 517, and 521. These crossings will be closed until further...
One person arrested after Saturday night stabbing
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in the hospital Saturday night after being stabbed. According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, Rudy Bautista stabbed a person in Weiner near an apartment complex on Fuller Street. Molder said officers were called to an altercation at the apartments around 8:33 that...
Boil order issued for a Ripley County city
NAYLOR, MO. (KAIT) -A boil water order has been issued for all of Naylor. Friday Evening, Aug. 5, Naylor City Hall posted to let citizens know they will need to boil their water for five minutes before drinking until further notice. Officials say water is still safe to wash dishes,...
Heavy rain floods Brookland
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding streets and many residents’ yards. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said 3.16 inches of rain fell on the town within an hour Friday, Aug. 5, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for Craighead County until 4:30 p.m.
