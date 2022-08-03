Scientology Tokyo, Where the Best of Modern Technology and Tradition Meet

Click here to read the full article. Abercrombie & Fitch will unveil a new retail concept this week — The Getaway — inspired by the sentiments felt before the start of a long weekend. Although the stores will still be called Abercrombie & Fitch, the design is intended to replicate a chic hotel lobby, and the merchandise mix is curated to appeal to the varied needs of a 25- to 35-year-old customer.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests The first two stores...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 43 MINUTES AGO