City commission sees updated budget, hearing set for Sept. 7

City of Emporia, Emporia Police Department seeking animal control officer
The Emporia Police Department currently has two full-time officers that volunteer for additional shifts as part time animal control officers who respond to the increase in animal related concerns among community members. The city of Emporia is currently hiring for a full time Animal Control Officer. This position would effectively...
Lyon County Fair Carnival Opening Night
The Lyon County Fair is officially underway with the opening of the carnival Thursday night. Crowds of folks turned out to play games and enjoy the rides. The first grandstand event of the fair is the Ranch Rodeo, set for 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for grandstand events can be purchased...
Pats on the back
EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ... The 46.35% of registered voters who participated in Tuesday’s primary election. That’s an incredible turnout for a...
Next vote wins? Commissioner race 'very close'
The only primary race in Chase County this year came down to Cedar Point vs. Matfield Green; and one skinny vote. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s Kansas Primary show Rick Robinson received 146 votes for District 1 Commissioner. Alan Phipps had 145.
Massey takes job in Spring Hill
Assistant city manager Lane Massey is heading to Spring Hill. Massey will take the position of Spring Hill's city administration beginning Aug. 15. “This was a difficult decision for me because I have loved my job and have enjoyed working with a great staff and governing body," Massey said in a written statement .
Primeaux probation revoked; back behind bars
The second search for a wanted man in Lyon County took a bit longer than the first. Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that John Primeaux, 54, had been recaptured. The news came six days after he became a “Featured Friday Felon” on Facebook for a second time.
Alanis pleads not guilty on all charges
Alan Alanis pleaded not guilty on all charges during a Friday afternoon arraignment hearing in the Lyon County District Court. There is one final pre-trial hearing scheduled Nov. 30 and his jury trial was scheduled for the week of Dec. 5.
The fruit of their labor: A family affair
Editor’s Note: This is the second segment of a new monthly feature that will appear in The Madison News as we venture outside of the city limits of Madison to highlight people, places and events in neighboring communities to share all the good things that go on around us. We feel it is important to not only support our local businesses, but to also help out our friends in neighboring communities as well. Be watching future editions as we will start spotlighting our Madison businesses, too.
Anna Marie Kuhlman
Olpe native Anna Marie Kuhlman, 92, died Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Presbyterian Manor in Emporia, Kansas. Anna Marie Pimple, the daughter of Wendell J. and Mary Helen Lenninger Pimple, was born on March 24, 1930 in Olpe, Kansas. She married James J. Kuhlmann on June 7, 1948. He died February 23, 1996.
First Church of the Nazarene hosts free swim
Emporia First Church of the Nazarene hosted its second annual free swim at Jones Aquatic Center Sunday night. Unlike last year, it is the third event in the church’s Seven Summer Sundays. Kienast had participated at every event so far and said there has been a tremendous turnout at...
Deadly head-on crash near Eureka
More details are expected Friday about a deadly collision on U.S. 54 about one mile west of Eureka. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a vehicle was heading west around 10:10 p.m. Thursday when it somehow crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. No details on the vehicles or...
Heat index map - 8.5.22
A hot time in the old town this weekend
In the words of the National Weather Service, “oppressive” days are ahead. And that’s not a political statement. Oppressive heat has led to another heat advisory for the Emporia area from 1 p.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday. The heat index is forecast to reach 103 degrees Friday and 105 Saturday.
Brooks Sauder, Avary Eckert win city golf championship
Recent Emporia High School graduate Brooks Sauder and rising senior Avary Eckert won the Men’s and Women’s Emporia City Golf Championships over the weekend. Sauder was tied with Caden Massey in the men’s championship after the first round on Saturday with 73, which was held at the Emporia Country Club. Round Two was held at Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Sunday, where Sauder shot a 69 to finish the weekend one under par.
