City commission sees updated budget, hearing set for Sept. 7

Editor’s Note: This is the second segment of a new monthly feature that will appear in The Madison News as we venture outside of the city limits of Madison to highlight people, places and events in neighboring communities to share all the good things that go on around us. We feel it is important to not only support our local businesses, but to also help out our friends in neighboring communities as well. Be watching future editions as we will start spotlighting our Madison businesses, too.

MADISON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO