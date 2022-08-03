Fed's Daly Says 50-basis-point Rate Hike In September Is 'Reasonable'

Read on www.ibtimes.com
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
International Business Times
India Cenbank Raises Key Rate 50 Bps As Inflation Seen Staying Elevated
The Reserve Bank of India's key policy repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on Friday, the third increase in the current cycle to cool stubbornly high inflation that has remained above the central bank's tolerance band for six straight months. With June retail inflation hitting 7%, economists polled...
International Business Times
Facebook Parent Meta Set To Raise $10 Billion In Bond Debut -sources
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc is set to raise $10 billion in its first-ever bond offering on Thursday, as it looks to fund share buybacks and investments to revamp its business, according to two sources close to the deal. The offering, which included bonds with maturities ranging from five years to...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Stabilize After Drop To Near 6-month Low
Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday as the market weighed tight supply against demand fears, after a build in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks sent prices to multi-month lows in the previous session. Brent crude futures inched up 36 cents, or 0.37% to $97.14 a barrel by 0925 GMT,...
International Business Times
Bank Of England Defends Independence As Politicians Circle
The Bank of England's top brass defended their record on Britain's monetary policy on Thursday, after a cabinet minister talked openly about diluting the central bank's operational independence. Speaking shortly after the BoE raised interest rates to 1.75% from 1.25%, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said it is important for the...
International Business Times
Corteva Raises Forecast As Demand For Seeds, Crop Protection Products Booms
Corteva Inc on Thursday raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts as the crop protection products maker benefits from surging demand from farmers looking to cash in on higher prices since the Ukraine war. The company, which reported a 14% jump in second-quarter operating earnings, also unveiled plans to exit...
International Business Times
Liz Truss To Set Out Economic Plans To Finance Sector In Bid To Lead Britain
Liz Truss, front-runner to be Britain's next prime minister, will set out her economic plans to finance sector officials on Friday, including scrapping legacy EU laws by the end of 2023.Foreign Minister Truss is up against former finance minister Rishi Sunak to win the votes of 200,000 members of the Conservative Party who will by Sept. 5 choose a replacement for Boris Johnson, forced to resign after a series of scandals.
International Business Times
Oil Prices Climb As Supply Shortage Concerns Outweigh Demand Worries
Oil prices rose on Friday, bouncing off their lowest levels since February in the previous session, as supply shortage concerns were enough to cancel out fears of slackening fuel demand. Brent crude rose 55 cents, or 0.6%, to $94.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
International Business Times
Japan's Households Increase Spending For First Time In 4 Months
Japan's households increased spending for the first time in four months in June, as demand for travel services rose in a positive sign for broader recovery prospects. Spending jumped 3.5% in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, posting its first year-on-year rise since January as households opened their purse strings for overnight stays, package tours and outdoor goods.
International Business Times
Oil Prices Extend Losses On Demand Worries
Oil prices extended losses on Friday, after hitting their lowest since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine in the previous session, as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on global economic growth and demand. Brent crude dropped 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.02 a barrel by 0047 GMT,...
