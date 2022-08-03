ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Parents’ bid to postpone the withdrawal of Archie Battersbee’s life support refused

By Aine Fox
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319dS4_0h3UvDU800

A last-ditch bid by the parents of Archie Battersbee to postpone the withdrawal of his life support has been refused by the European Court of Human Rights.

The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious in April and is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments, at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel , east London.

His parents submitted an application to the Strasbourg-based court on Wednesday morning, just a few hours before Barts Health NHS Trust had been expected to withdraw their son’s life support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFUzn_0h3UvDU800

But shortly after 6.30pm, the European court said it had refused the parents’ request, adding that it would not “interfere with the decisions of the national courts to allow the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment from (Archie) to proceed”.

His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, have been involved in a series of legal efforts regarding their son’s condition.

He was found unconscious at his home by his mother on April 7 and has not regained consciousness since. She believes he was taking part in an online challenge.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Archie's final hours: Family of 'brain dead' 12-year-old hold bedside vigil playing his favourite music and television shows before life support is set to be turned off at 11am TODAY - as they cling on to one last chance of saving him

Archie Battersbee's life support will be removed at 11am this morning unless his family can appeal again to the European Court of Human Rights, having spent the night holding a vigil by his bedside. The 12-year-old suffered catastrophic brain damage after an accident at home in April, and has been...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: Father ‘suffers stroke’ as parents lose court fight to stop life support being switched off

The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state have lost their latest court battle to stop his life support being turned off. Archie Battersbee suffered “catastrophic” brain damage four months ago and the High Court ruled that doctors could lawfully stop treating him. His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, were allowed to appeal the decision at the Court of Appeal but have now lost the latest legal fight. Three Court of Appeal judges ruled that the High Court judge’s previous decision was not wrong. The court heard that just before the ruling was made, Mr...
U.K.
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: Brain-damaged boy, 12, dies after life support switched off

A brain-damaged 12-year-old boy has died in hospital after his life support was switched off, following weeks of legal battles by his loved ones. Archie Battersbee was taken off all medication at 10am on Saturday and he died at 12.15pm, his tearful mother announced outside Royal London Hospital.Hollie Dance said her son “fought right until the very end and I am so proud to be his mum”.Speaking on behalf of the family, Ella Rose Carter added: “They removed the ventilation and he went completely blue.“There was nothing dignified about watching a family member or child suffocate.”“We hope no family...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Support#East London#Whitechapel#The Royal London Hospital#Barts Health Nhs Trust#European
Daily Mail

Consultant paediatrician who misdiagnosed five-year-old girl's fatal appendicitis as a stomach bug is given a written warning after tribunal said she had 'learned from her mistakes'

A paediatrician who misdiagnosed a five-year-old girl's fatal appendicitis as a stomach bug and sent her home has been let off with a warning. Elspeth Moore told doctors her tummy 'felt like it was on fire', but Dr Faye Hawkins discharged her and told her parents she simply had a viral infection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: Father of brain damaged boy ‘suffers stroke’ as judges set to make life support ruling

The father of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute suffered a suspect stroke ahead of a ruling on his son’s treatment. A lawyer told the three judges at the Court of Appeal on Monday that Archie Battersbee’s father, Paul Battersbee, had been taken to hospital. He is believed to have had either a stroke or a heart attack. It’s the latest blow for a family that has been fighting for months to continue life support for Archie, despite doctors arguing he is ‘ brain-stem dead’ and further treatment is not in his interest. The boy suffered...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
LiveScience

What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

U.K. Teen with Severe Eating Disorder Dies 2 Months After Court Allows Her to Cease Treatment

A 19-year-old woman with a severe eating disorder has died two months after a judge ordered that she could be taken off a life-saving treatment. Sir Jonathan Cohen, a Justice for the U.K.'s Court of Protection, announced the "tragic and deeply distressing" death on Friday after the teenager, identified only as BG, fought for autonomy of her body and the right to make her own health decisions, according to Sky News.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s life support ‘ending at 11am’ after Supreme Court appeal fails

The mother of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee said that his life support will be withdrawn at 11am on Wednesday after the family lost a Supreme Court bid to continue his treatment.Archie has spent four months in a coma being kept alive by ventilation after being found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. His mother Hollie Dance believes that he may have been participating in an online challenge when he suffered brain damage.Doctors at the Royal London Hospital believe it is “highly likely” he is brain-stem dead and have argued it is in his best interest for life...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘It’s going to be awful today’: Archie Battersbee’s mother tearful as family submit final hospice request

Archie Battersbee’s mother has said her family have submitted a legal bid ahead of a tight 9am deadline to move her son to a hospice where he can die in peace. The 12-year-old is currently being kept alive on ventiliation at the Royal London Hospital in east London, but mum, Hollie Dance, questioned why the family is not allowed to spend Archie’s last moments “privately” at a hospice. Picking up on the court’s repeated use of the term, “dignified death”, Ms Dance said: “What is dignified in dying in a busy hospital room full of noise with the door...
HEALTH
The Independent

Mother who thought itchy hands were caused by cleaning product given months to live

A mother-of-three is fighting against the clock to raise money to fund lifesaving treatment after her itchy hands turned out to be a rare and deadly form of cancer.Maria Barry, 58, who lives in Harrow, north west London, with her children, Nico, 32, Luca, 30, and Nadia, 27, began suffering from itchy and cracked hands during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.At first, Maria thought it was a reaction to a new cleaning product she was using, but in April 2022, she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer – which is rare with around 1,000 new cases a year...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Shin

If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations

Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox. With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.
The Independent

The Independent

782K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy