Liz Truss wins polling boost over Rishi Sunak and backing of Sajid Javid

Liz Truss’s bid for the Tory leadership was boosted by two surveys giving her massive leads and the backing of former rival Sajid Javid as he attacked Rishi Sunak’s more cautious plans for tax cuts.

The Foreign Secretary won a 34-percentage point lead over Mr Sunak in a YouGov poll of party members, before a survey for the ConservativeHome website put her 32 ahead.

Mr Javid, whose resignation as health secretary minutes before Mr Sunak’s as chancellor triggered the cascade that forced Boris Johnson to quit as Tory leader, then threw his support behind the frontrunner.

The failed leadership candidate warned that “tax cuts now are essential” as Mr Sunak resists adopting Ms Truss’s more radical plan in order to get to grips with spiralling inflation first.

A former chancellor, Mr Javid also warned in an article for the Times that the nation risks “sleepwalking into a big-state, high-tax, low-growth, social democratic model which risks us becoming a middle-income economy by the 2030s”.

“If we can renew our government with a bold agenda, the Conservatives can still beat Labour, the Lib Dems and the SNP at the next election – and the evidence suggests Liz is the best-placed candidate to do so,” he added.

Mr Javid launched a leadership run on a platform of swift tax cuts but quickly pulled out, struggling to win enough nominations from Tory MPs to go through to the first round of voting.

His backing of Ms Truss came shortly before the latest hustings of Tory members at an event in Cardiff on Wednesday evening.

The YouGov survey showed 60% of the party members polled between July 29 and August 2 saying they intend to vote for the Foreign Secretary, with 26% backing Mr Sunak.

The poll of 1,043 Conservative Party members indicates just 11% do not know who they will vote for, while 2% said they will not take part in the contest.

A further indication of her dominance came with a survey of 1,003 members by the ConservativeHome website, which had 58% backing Ms Truss to Mr Sunak’s 26%.

But Ms Truss insisted she is taking nothing for granted, as a delay in ballot papers being issued due to cyber security concerns gave her rival a little more time to catch up.

She acknowledged there is “still a long way to go” in the contest as she continues to face questions about abandoning a key policy pledge.

Asked if she is looking forward to being prime minister, Ms Truss said: “I am not taking anything for granted. There is still a long way to go in this leadership election.”

Her campaign has endured a rocky period as she abandoned an £8.8 billion policy pledge to cut the public sector wage bill by paying workers in cheaper areas of the country less than in more expensive parts – claiming it had been “misrepresented”.

But she refused to set out why the policy is being abandoned entirely if the problem is merely one of presentation.

Critics of the plan had claimed it would go against the Government’s levelling up agenda by cutting wages in more deprived areas of the country, although Ms Truss insisted it was never meant to impact people’s current pay rates.

The information put out by her campaign said the potential £8.8 billion saving from the policy depended on it being “adopted for all public sector workers in the long term”.

Ms Truss said: “The policy that I put forward was misrepresented.

“I wanted to make sure that our important frontline workers like doctors and teachers weren’t worried, that’s why I cancelled the policy.

“I did it straight away, I was decisive and I was honest with the public about what I was doing.”

The first postal votes in the contest were due to be submitted this week, but the party delayed sending ballots out following advice from cyber security experts.

The party has made changes to its process on the advice of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of GCHQ, following warnings that hackers could change members’ votes.

The ballots had been due to be sent out from Monday but could now arrive as late as Thursday August 11.

A Conservative spokesman said: “We have consulted with the NCSC throughout this process and have decided to enhance security around the ballot process.

“Eligible members will start receiving ballot packs this week.”

An NCSC spokesman said: “Defending UK democratic and electoral processes is a priority for the NCSC and we work closely with all parliamentary political parties, local authorities and MPs to provide cyber security guidance and support.

“As you would expect from the UK’s national cyber security authority, we provided advice to the Conservative Party on security considerations for online leadership voting.”

The party has been forced to abandon the plans to let members change their vote if they alter their decision about which candidate to back during the election process, the Telegraph reported.