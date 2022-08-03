ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Liz Truss wins polling boost over Rishi Sunak and backing of Sajid Javid

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7W50_0h3UusCM00

Liz Truss’s bid for the Tory leadership was boosted by two surveys giving her massive leads and the backing of former rival Sajid Javid as he attacked Rishi Sunak’s more cautious plans for tax cuts.

The Foreign Secretary won a 34-percentage point lead over Mr Sunak in a YouGov poll of party members, before a survey for the ConservativeHome website put her 32 ahead.

Mr Javid, whose resignation as health secretary minutes before Mr Sunak’s as chancellor triggered the cascade that forced Boris Johnson to quit as Tory leader, then threw his support behind the frontrunner.

The failed leadership candidate warned that “tax cuts now are essential” as Mr Sunak resists adopting Ms Truss’s more radical plan in order to get to grips with spiralling inflation first.

A former chancellor, Mr Javid also warned in an article for the Times that the nation risks “sleepwalking into a big-state, high-tax, low-growth, social democratic model which risks us becoming a middle-income economy by the 2030s”.

“If we can renew our government with a bold agenda, the Conservatives can still beat Labour, the Lib Dems and the SNP at the next election – and the evidence suggests Liz is the best-placed candidate to do so,” he added.

Mr Javid launched a leadership run on a platform of swift tax cuts but quickly pulled out, struggling to win enough nominations from Tory MPs to go through to the first round of voting.

His backing of Ms Truss came shortly before the latest hustings of Tory members at an event in Cardiff on Wednesday evening.

The YouGov survey showed 60% of the party members polled between July 29 and August 2 saying they intend to vote for the Foreign Secretary, with 26% backing Mr Sunak.

The poll of 1,043 Conservative Party members indicates just 11% do not know who they will vote for, while 2% said they will not take part in the contest.

A further indication of her dominance came with a survey of 1,003 members by the ConservativeHome website, which had 58% backing Ms Truss to Mr Sunak’s 26%.

But Ms Truss insisted she is taking nothing for granted, as a delay in ballot papers being issued due to cyber security concerns gave her rival a little more time to catch up.

She acknowledged there is “still a long way to go” in the contest as she continues to face questions about abandoning a key policy pledge.

Asked if she is looking forward to being prime minister, Ms Truss said: “I am not taking anything for granted. There is still a long way to go in this leadership election.”

Her campaign has endured a rocky period as she abandoned an £8.8 billion policy pledge to cut the public sector wage bill by paying workers in cheaper areas of the country less than in more expensive parts – claiming it had been “misrepresented”.

But she refused to set out why the policy is being abandoned entirely if the problem is merely one of presentation.

Critics of the plan had claimed it would go against the Government’s levelling up agenda by cutting wages in more deprived areas of the country, although Ms Truss insisted it was never meant to impact people’s current pay rates.

The information put out by her campaign said the potential £8.8 billion saving from the policy depended on it being “adopted for all public sector workers in the long term”.

Ms Truss said: “The policy that I put forward was misrepresented.

“I wanted to make sure that our important frontline workers like doctors and teachers weren’t worried, that’s why I cancelled the policy.

“I did it straight away, I was decisive and I was honest with the public about what I was doing.”

The first postal votes in the contest were due to be submitted this week, but the party delayed sending ballots out following advice from cyber security experts.

The party has made changes to its process on the advice of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of GCHQ, following warnings that hackers could change members’ votes.

The ballots had been due to be sent out from Monday but could now arrive as late as Thursday August 11.

A Conservative spokesman said: “We have consulted with the NCSC throughout this process and have decided to enhance security around the ballot process.

“Eligible members will start receiving ballot packs this week.”

An NCSC spokesman said: “Defending UK democratic and electoral processes is a priority for the NCSC and we work closely with all parliamentary political parties, local authorities and MPs to provide cyber security guidance and support.

“As you would expect from the UK’s national cyber security authority, we provided advice to the Conservative Party on security considerations for online leadership voting.”

The party has been forced to abandon the plans to let members change their vote if they alter their decision about which candidate to back during the election process, the Telegraph reported.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory leadership - live: Truss under fire for ‘no handouts’ remark amid cost of living crisis

Liz Truss has been forced to back away from her rejection of cost of living “handouts” amid growing calls for an emergency budget to help families facing a “financial timebomb” this winter.For the second time in a week – following her earlier U-turn on regional pay – supporters claimed that the Tory leadership frontrunner’s comments had been “misinterpreted”.But leadership rival Rishi Sunak said the foreign secretary was “simply wrong” to rely on tax cuts rather than direct payments to help the millions of people struggling to pay energy bills.Meanwhile, former prime minister Gordon Brown has demanded the government to...
POLITICS
The Independent

What the papers say – August 8

Urgent calls for Parliament to address the cost-of-living crisis leads the papers at the start of the working week.The Daily Mirror reports former prime minister Gordon Brown has demanded the immediate recall of Parliament to find actionable solutions to the soaring cost of living.Monday's front page: Get back to sort crisis https://t.co/97hoD4I2La#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Q7B3ER5oEc— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 7, 2022The i says the issue will be the deciding factor in the Conservative leadership contest, while the Financial Times reports race-favourite Liz Truss is under pressure to promise more help for poor households after expressing her preference for tax cuts over “handouts”.Monday's...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Watch the moment Rishi Sunak boasts about taking money from ‘deprived urban areas’ to help wealthy towns

Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak was criticised after he boasted to party supporters in Tunbridge Wells about diverting funding away from “deprived urban areas” towards prosperous areas.Footage obtained by the New Statesman shows Mr Sunak saying: “I managed to start changing the funding formulas, to make sure areas like this are getting the funding they deserve.“We inherited a bunch of formulas from Labour that shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas.”Mr Sunak is standing against Liz Truss in the race to be the next prime minister.Labour said Mr Sunak’s “boasting” was “scandalous.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak says he would like to run Southampton Football ClubLBC caller says Davide and Ekin-Su should be included in Tory leadership contestSunak greets Tory members as party delays sending ballot papers due to security
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss and Sunak under pressure over plans to help households pay soaring bills

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak face mounting pressure to explain how they will help households with the spiralling cost of living and the “financial timebomb” due to explode in the autumn.Their economic response to the crisis has emerged as the main battleground in the bid to be the next prime minister, with Ms Truss under fire from Mr Sunak’s allies for suggesting there would be no “handouts” and subsequently playing down the comment.The row followed the Tory leadership favourite telling the Financial Times she would “look at what more can be done” in the light of warnings from the Bank...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Dominic Raab ‘considering measures to curb judges’ powers’

The Justice Secretary is reportedly considering introducing changes that could limit ministers’ accountability in judicial reviews.According to a leaked Ministry of Justice (MoJ) paper, reportedly seen by The Guardian, Dominic Raab is weighing up a move that would likely make it more difficult for claimants who have concerns about decisions taken by public bodies to bring successful legal challenges against the Government.The document reportedly states: “You (Mr Raab) have indicated that you are minded to consult on further reforms to judicial review.”The paper says the document goes on to make suggestions for change “subject to your initial policy steers and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pensioners to spend one pound out of every five on energy bills, Labour warns

One pound in every five spent by pensioners this winter will go on energy bills, Labour has warned.With rises in the energy price cap forecast to push typical annual bills above £3,700 in October and as high as £4,400 in January and £4,700 in April, keeping warm will cost the elderly eye-watering sums.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is understood to be finalising a package of support which Labour will propose as a means of staving off the worst hardship.Without further support, the party calculates that pensioners’ spending on electricity and gas will this year be almost triple the figure for 2020/21,...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

NHS dentistry ‘at tipping point’ with warning that patients will ‘pay the price’

The majority of NHS dental practices in the UK are unable to offer appointments to new adult patients, according to a survey.The British Dental Association (BDA) and BBC identified 8,533 dental practices across the UK that were believed to hold NHS contracts, and attempts were made to call them all.Across England, 91% of NHS practices were not accepting new adult patients, 4,933 of 5,416, rising to 97% in the East Midlands, and 98% in the South West, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.Of those practices not taking on adults in England, 23% (1,124) said they had an open waiting...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Leadership Election#Uk#Conservativehome#Times#Conservatives#Snp
The Independent

Martin Lewis calls for stronger consumer protections around EU data roaming

UK mobile phone operators should be forced to make their rules around data roaming in the EU clearer, consumer group MoneySavingExpert.com (MSE) has said.The group, led by consumer rights champion Martin Lewis, has called on telecoms regulator Ofcom and the Government to tighten the rules after some post-Brexit consumer protections expired.In a new report, MSE warned that because a range of legal obligations for operators around roaming ended on June 30 this year, firms no longer have to send customers a text message with pricing details when they begin roaming; operate a monthly cap on data roaming fees; or provide...
WORLD
The Independent

Around half of English councils hand out cash from £1.5bn pandemic fund

Just over half of councils in England have started making payments to Covid-hit firms from a £1.5 billion support package, almost 18 months after it was first launched.Real estate experts have said it is “too little too late” and could mean thousands of companies miss out on almost £700 million of available funding.In March 2021, the Government said that businesses affected by Covid-19 outside the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, and therefore ineligible for the pandemic business rates holiday, would not be able to appeal their payments for the property tax.However, it announced a £1.5 billion business rates relief fund...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Record £801m in personal cash withdrawals handled by Post Office in July

Post offices handled a record £801 million in personal cash withdrawals in July, marking an increase of nearly 8% month on month.The increase could be due to people taking more staycations in the UK as well as relying on cash more to manage their budgets on a weekly or even daily basis, the Post Office suggested.In total, a record £3.32 billion in cash deposits and withdrawals was handled at the Post Office’s 11,500 branches across the UK.Personal cash deposits totalled £1.35 billion, up 2% month on month, while business cash deposits totalled £1.13 billion, up by 1.9% month on month.Britain...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Steve Barclay: Government in ‘real sprint’ to avoid NHS winter crisis

A “real sprint” will be needed before winter to protect the NHS from the combined threats of seasonal flu, Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis, the Health Secretary has said.Steve Barclay warned hospitals face “very serious challenges” ahead of an expected influx of patients and the health system cannot afford for the Government to drag its heels on the issue.Mr Barclay told The Telegraph: “We have very real challenges coming down the track in the autumn and winter, and as far as I’m concerned there needs to be a real sprint within Whitehall, and particularly in the Department of Health, to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

782K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy