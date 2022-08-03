Read on impact601.com
Related
Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (AP) — Barely a week after floodwaters swept downtown and left a foot of mud and twisted, gutted buildings along Main Street, an incongruous sight appeared: A flashing sign declaring JR’s Barber Shop “OPEN.”. As National Guard troops patrolled outside and volunteers on backhoes mounded...
Camino Food Pantry Accepting Donations After Unexpected Fire
The Camino Health Center is accepting donations after the center experienced an unexpected fire.
Comments / 0