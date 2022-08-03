Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Reveals He & Lil Durk Are Related After Showing FBG Duck Love
Kevin Gates' recent press run has made waves of headlines, from admitting that he continued sleeping with his cousin after finding out they were related to his revelation about women with acne. This week, the rapper sat down with Akademiks for an in-depth interview where he shared details about his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trippie Redd Taps Moneybagg Yo & Offset For "Big 14"
It feels like it's been a minute since we've heard from Trippie Redd. The Canton, OH rapper came through with Trip At Knight in 2021, which included massive records alongside Playboi Carti and Drake, among others. This week, Trippie delivered another huge collaborative with Offset and Moneybagg Yo. The two Southern staples and Trippie joined forces for the highly anticipated, "Big 14," produced by The Honorable C.N.O.T.E. The glitchy 808s and harrowing piano chords serve as the backdrop for this ominous banger. Offset, particularly, thrives in these sonic soundscapes. Meanwhile, Moneybagg Yo proves that he can't be put into a box.
hotnewhiphop.com
Saucy Santana & Madonna Team Up On "Material Gworrllllllll" Remix
It has been a monumental climb up the celebrity ranks for Saucy Santana who went from being known as Yung Miami's best friend to storming the Tonight Show stage yesterday (August 4) evening. His songs were once hailed as viral hits, but now, Santana finds himself earning plaques as well as spots on the charts. "Material Girl" was all the rage on social media and found branding potential, and because the title mirrors Madonna's classic, it was only a matter of time before the Pop icon made an appearance.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kalan.FrFr Deliver 13 Tracks On "222"
Kalan.FrFr is a Roc Nation artist from California. Known for his distinctive sound and relatable lyricism, the 27-year-old has managed to stand out amongst other artists in the music game. Additionally, working with artists like Lil Durk, Stunna4Vegas, Mozzy, and others has allowed him to expand his sound and further please his audience.
hotnewhiphop.com
Icewear Vezzo & Kodak Black Connect On "It's All On U"
It's been a week of non-stop action for Icewear Vezzo. The Detroit rapper is fresh off of the release of Rich Off Pints 2, the third and final installment of his famed mixtape series. However, it also marked the beginning of a new chapter in his career. Vezzo inked a deal with Quality Control shortly after, having P bless him with a QC chain to commemorate the deal.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons
Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 – said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest
Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mike Tyson Blasts Hulu For Making A Biopic About His Life Without Paying Him
Back in June, Hulu began promoting their upcoming television series, "MIKE." Based on the life of professional boxer, Mike Tyson, the eight-episode show was set to explore the athlete's life from an adolescent to his prosperous career. As stated in the show's synopsis, "the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story."
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ladies First: Roxanne Shanté Talks Preserving Hip Hop With Rock The Bells Festival & Giving The OGs Their Flowers
No one had any idea back in the formative years of Hip Hop that the genre would be the leading force that it is today. Roxanne Shanté was just a young teen from Queens, New York when she began making a name for herself in music, and it was because of her that the famous "Roxanne Wars" erupted in the 1980s. To call her a Rap pioneer would be an understatement, as Roxanne Shanté, born Lolita Shanté Gooden, lived and witnessed the very carving of a culture that has dominated every aspect of entertainment worldwide.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up: Report
It was just reported that Kanye West is still having trouble locking in a divorce lawyer after his fifth has stepped away from his case, and now, several outlets have shared that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are no longer together. The couple has been on a whirlwind of jet-setting and family fun moments that they've often highlighted on social media, but sources have emerged with new information regarding the romance—and according to them, the relationship is over.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé "RENAISSANCE" Album Review
Beyoncé’s long-awaited follow-up to Lemonade is here, and listeners are in for a treat. RENAISSANCE, the first installment — or act, rather — of Bey’s mysterious three-part project, harkens back to some of the liveliest eras of Black music, from ‘90s Hip-Hop to ‘70s disco, and infuses them into an infectious dance record. The Houston-bred superstar’s seventh studio album is one of her most experimental bodies of work to date, as she explores vibrant new sounds and embraces her confidence as an MC that she showed off on 2018's EVERYTHING IS LOVE. With a total of 16 tracks and a whopping runtime of one hour and two-and-a-half minutes, RENAISSANCE is Beyoncé’s longest solo album since the release of her self-titled epic in 2013, so of course, there’s a lot to unpack.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Money Drops Debut Album "Money Got Wings"
Fat Money, formerly known as Ty Money, is a rapper hailing from Illinois. Respected for his rhymes and longevity, the artist has made a name for himself throughout the span of his career. He's gotten co-signed by some of the hottest people in the industry like Pusha T, Kanye West, Dr. Dre, and more. He might go by a new name now, but that hasn't changed his ear for music or his ability to spit lyrics that everyone is fond of.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tobe Drops Bombastic EP "moMINTs"
Tobe Nwigwe's one of the more exciting talents coming out of Houston. On his newest project, moMINTs, the rapper makes clear that a lot of other big names feel the same way. On the EP, Nwigwe enlists the talents of Pharrell Williams, EARTHGANG, 2 Chainz, Royce da 5'9, CeeLo Green, and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Teams Up With Kehlani On "My Go To"
After months of anticipation, NBA Youngboy emerged with the release of his highly anticipated new album, The Last Slimeto. The latest body of work from the Baton Rouge rapper boasts 30 songs in total, though he previously unloaded a third of it as part of a sampler pack. However, the remainder of the project came with some surprises as the rapper enlisted more features than expected.
hotnewhiphop.com
Black Atlass Drops SIde B To "Infinite" EP
Black Atlass, whose real name is Alexander Fleming, is a model, singer, and songwriter from Canada. The 28-year-old began his music career as a high school teenager in 2012. From there, he began dropping different EPs, getting noticed by some of the hottest fashion brands in the world like Louis Vuitton and Alexander Wang who used his records for their shows.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Premier, Benny The Butcher & Black Soprano Family Drop "Times Is Rough"
DJ Premier has a long list of impressive collaborators, and now he's teamed up with the Black Soprano Family in a new hard-hitting track. It's the first single off of the crew's upcoming record Long Live DJ Shay, which is due out September 9. Back in 2020, Benny the Butcher and DJ Drama delivered the first Black Soprano Family, which featured Rick Hyde and Heem.
hotnewhiphop.com
Wiz Khalifa Breaks Silence Following DJ Incident In LA
Wiz Khalifa found himself in hot water this week following an appearance at an LA nightclub. The rapper had a bit of a rough evening while promoting Multiverse due to some technical difficulties and unprofessionalism, according to Bootleg Kev. Unfortunately, Wiz ended up lashing out and having a viral moment, leading members of the DJ community to rail against the Kush & OJ rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bobby Shmurda Says He's Not A "Minion," Won't Make Drill Music
Bobby Shmurda has finally released new music after his long incarceration. Now, however, Shmurda feels the need to explain how to interpret his music. In a recent post to Instagram, Shmurda responded to YouTube personality BashWorld reacting to his new music video for his single "Hoochie Daddy." In his video,...
