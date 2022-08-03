ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School bus aide charged with assaulting 9-year-old boy in Pemberton Twp.

 3 days ago

A school bus aide in Burlington County, New Jersey is accused of assaulting a child.

Seventy-two-year-old Donald Pride of Browns Mills was charged with aggravated assault for the incident on Monday afternoon.

Donald Pride

According to police, the Pemberton Township School District reported an altercation between Pride and a 9-year-old boy on the bus.

An employee who did not want to be identified says district buses and vans have cameras, and that the 9-year-old could be seen gasping for air.

Sources tell Action News that Pride grabbed the boy by the neck with both hands and pushed him into a seat.

Pride was being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance, Pemberton Township police said.

The school district released the following statement:

On Monday, August 1st, Pemberton Township Schools learned of an alleged altercation on a school bus involving a Pemberton Township Schools bus aide. We immediately launched an internal investigation, contacted the appropriate authorities, and placed the employee on administrative leave pending further investigation.

Pemberton Township Schools takes allegations of inappropriate staff conduct very seriously, and remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all our students.

As it is a personnel matter, we are prohibited from discussing any further details.

Comments / 13

G.G.
3d ago

I'm sure there is more to this Story!! I'm sure that kids is a Problem! BC why would he just do that? Let get the Whole story!!!!

Patricia Wilson
3d ago

I'm curious if the school really investigated the situation 🤔 reason being my girlfriend is raising her granddaughter who's bullied on daily bases after meeting w the superintendent principal school psychologist caseworker NOTHING comes out the meetings but waste of time, Pemberton has its own peaking order when it comes to (groups of people) 🤔 so have to consider the source

nobody knows
3d ago

Pretty sure the kid 👦 wasn’t taught any respect 🫡…..so it had to be beaten into him 🤪

