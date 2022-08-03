School bus aide charged with assaulting 9-year-old boy in Pemberton Twp.

A school bus aide in Burlington County, New Jersey is accused of assaulting a child.

Seventy-two-year-old Donald Pride of Browns Mills was charged with aggravated assault for the incident on Monday afternoon.

Donald Pride

According to police, the Pemberton Township School District reported an altercation between Pride and a 9-year-old boy on the bus.

An employee who did not want to be identified says district buses and vans have cameras, and that the 9-year-old could be seen gasping for air.

Sources tell Action News that Pride grabbed the boy by the neck with both hands and pushed him into a seat.

Pride was being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance, Pemberton Township police said.

The school district released the following statement: