Hit-and-run Accident Injures Man on Scooter in Stafford Twp., NJ

Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."

BRIGANTINE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO