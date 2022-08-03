Hit-and-run Accident Injures Man on Scooter in Stafford Twp., NJ

Read on wfpg.com
Toms River Police Investigating Serious Crash on Fischer Boulevard
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police in Toms River shut down northbound traffic on Fischer Boulevard...
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH TRAFFIC LIGHT DOWN
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a two car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of St Catherine’s and Route 37. We have a report of a traffic light down. No other information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
BRICK: OVERTURNED VEHICLE GSP
Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 87.5 northbound on the Garden State Parkway for an accident involving an overturned vehicle with injuries. No additional information is available at this time.
Two men wounded in Atlantic City shooting
Two men were wounded in a shooting late Friday night. A ShotSpotter alert brought police to Brigantine Homes off Brigantine Boulevard at 11:24 p.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There was evidence of gunfire but no victims, according to the report. A short time later, dispatch got a call that two...
BRICK: GSP MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 93.3 on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway. We have reports of a vehicle off into the woods. We have no information on injuries. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Mercer County
New Jersey State Police confirm one person died as a result of the single-vehicle crash.
TOMS RIVER: POLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire in the Whitesville section on Swallow Tail Court. Use caution in the area. Report if your power it out.
Absecon, NJ, Police Investigate Shots Fired at Apartment Complex
Authorities in Absecon are asking for help from the public as they investigate shots that were fired at a local apartment complex. The incident, according to the Absecon Police Department, happened around 11:15 Thursday night, August 4th, at the Oyster Bay Apartment Complex off of California Avenue. Upon arrival, officers...
TOMS RIVER: HOUSE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING
First responders are on the scene of a house that has been struck by lightning on the 400 block of Santa Anita. We have no information as to injuries or the extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER: STRUCTURE FIRE
First responders are on the scene of a lightning strike with fire on the 2200 block of Crystal Mile. The building is reportedly filling with smoke. We do not have any additional information available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
TOMS RIVER: FIRE ON EXTERIOR OF RESTAURANT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a fire on the exterior of Fortune Buffet. Cause of fire is unknown. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Police in New Jersey searching for tractor-trailer cab after woman seen bloodied, yelling for help
Police in New Jersey are searching for a tractor-trailer cab after a woman inside was reportedly seen covered in blood and yelling for help.
JACKSON: VEHICLE STUCK IN FLOOD WATER
Please use caution when driving in the area of 0 block of Ocean Avenue. The water is deeper than it appears. We have a report of a Chevy Cruze stuck in flood water.
Two Facing Drug Charges in Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says two people are facing charges following an investigation into the distribution of drugs in the central part of the state. Officials say, "this cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Bordentown, as well as a residence in Cream Ridge occupied by Sanine Brosseau, 44, as being utilized by Shaun Crawford, 36, of Trenton, to store and distribute illegal narcotics."
Police standoff in Somers Point
Law enforcement is on the scene of a barricaded subject in Somers Point, BreakingAC has confirmed. The standoff is at the Sonesta Suites on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, an official said. A witness said a woman who is holed up inside doused responding officers with bleach. No further information was...
Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store
Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home
You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
Prosecutor: Cherry Hill, NJ, Man Charged for Death of 2-year-old Girl
Authorities in Camden County say a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl last month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges.
Brigantine police arrest man in theft of Acme cash register
A Delaware man was arrested Wednesday for stealing a cash register from the Acme in Brigantine. Logan Dunn, of Camden-Wyoming, Dela., is accused of entering an outdoor point-of-sale area July 13, at the Acme and taking the register with cash inside. Police posted a photo asking for information about the...
