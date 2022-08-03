Auburn pulls off flip, lands 4-star edge Ashley Williams

Read on 247sports.com
It is decision day for the No. 3 overall player in Louisiana’s 2023 class as five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. is set to announce his decision a little after 3 p.m. CT, only minutes away from the LSU campus.
LSU football QB battle 2022: Brian Kelly reveals where Tigers' competition stands entering fall camp
LSU football practice is back. The Tigers kicked off fall camp this week with a quarterback battle lingering. Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier remain in competition with less than a month to go before the 2022 season kicks off Sept. 4 against Florida State. First-year head coach Brian Kelly explained, via Geaux247.
The rundown on what Scott Frost said Friday about Husker fall camp progress
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost likes the zip on Casey Thompson's passes and in his team with the opener against Northwestern now just 22 days away. In a Friday post-practice meet-up with the media in which he publicly said what most were assuming – Thompson is the favorite for the starting QB job right now – Frost also expressed good vibes about how his team as a whole is getting after things.
