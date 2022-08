Marseille made a winning start to their Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday, beating visitors Stade Reims 4-1 to quell reports of discontent in their ranks. An early own goal from Wout Faes and debut strikes for Nuno Tavares and Colombian signing Luis Suarez ensured success in the first game for new coach Igor Tudor, whose arrival at the start of the game was met with a chorus of jeers from the home fans.

SOCCER ・ 8 HOURS AGO