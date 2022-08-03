Here’s how you can help those in need in the devastating Kentucky flooding

(NEXSTAR) – Historic rains have left many areas of Eastern Kentucky flooded, claiming the lives of more than three dozen people while hundreds still remain unaccounted for, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Now many across the country are looking for ways to help.

The mountain communities have been hit by multiple rounds of rain since last week, sending water pouring down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, with entire towns being engulfed by water. The death toll continues to rise as Gov. Beshear said it could take days to tally a final number because of the sheer devastation the storms left behind.

And now, a heat wave is adding to the suffering and misery of Kentucky flood victims and those in the state trying to help.

Here’s how you can help those affected by this deadly flooding.

Kentucky-based non-profit Christian Appalachian Project is now accepting donations for families impacted by the flooding. Donations can be made online by clicking here or by mail to:

Christian Appalachian Project

P.O. Box 55911

Lexington, KY 40555-5911

1-866-270-4CAP (4227)

Scanning the QR code will also take you to the Christian Appalachian Project

Donations can also be made to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund . Gov. Beshear said all donations to the fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster on July 31. The move should speed the release of federal funds to help the victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

