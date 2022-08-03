ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Here’s how you can help those in need in the devastating Kentucky flooding

By Dustin Massengill, Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apMTM_0h3UsRUR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yue8I_0h3UsRUR00

(NEXSTAR) – Historic rains have left many areas of Eastern Kentucky flooded, claiming the lives of more than three dozen people while hundreds still remain unaccounted for, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Now many across the country are looking for ways to help.

The mountain communities have been hit by multiple rounds of rain since last week, sending water pouring down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, with entire towns being engulfed by water. The death toll continues to rise as Gov. Beshear said it could take days to tally a final number because of the sheer devastation the storms left behind.

And now, a heat wave is adding to the suffering and misery of Kentucky flood victims and those in the state trying to help.

Here’s how you can help those affected by this deadly flooding.

Kentucky-based non-profit Christian Appalachian Project is now accepting donations for families impacted by the flooding. Donations can be made online by clicking here or by mail to:

Christian Appalachian Project
P.O. Box 55911
Lexington, KY 40555-5911

1-866-270-4CAP (4227)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgv3W_0h3UsRUR00
Scanning the QR code will also take you to the Christian Appalachian Project

Donations can also be made to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund . Gov. Beshear said all donations to the fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster on July 31. The move should speed the release of federal funds to help the victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power FINAL Storm Update Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m.

Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. More than 900 Kentucky Power personnel, business partners and external resources worked to restore power. Restoration:. There are approximately 350...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andy Beshear
The Associated Press

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter

As an enormous fan of college basketball, you'd think I'd have visited both halls of fame dedicated to hoops, but you'd be wrong. That's one on me. But maybe I ought to do a deeper dive and really dig into the rich, beloved history of basketball in Kentucky. Maybe I need to discover where "miracles" happened at the high school level. The Commonwealth has never been the focus of a basketball movie like Hoosiers, but it could have been. Hey, it still can be.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha, surrounding counties under flood watch through weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has not escaped the possibility of flash flooding with a cold front moving in early Friday morning that will bring with it a lot of moisture through the weekend. National Weather Service has placed most counties under a flood watch. NWS Meteorologist Ray Young...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
wnky.com

McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

Severe storms down trees, powerlines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After facing storms in some areas of East Tennessee for the past few weeks, the counties are facing another severe weather warning. According to WATE’s Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers, Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Union, Blount, Morgan, Roane, Jefferson, Sevier, and more were facing severe weather warnings this evening.
TENNESSEE STATE
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy