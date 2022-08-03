ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Column: Vaya con Dios, Vin Scully — a beacon of possibility for generations in L.A.

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 0

 

Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99

One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
LA bank exec, 29, ID’ed as third killed in lightning strike near White House

A young California bank executive has been identified as the third person killed in a freak caught-on-camera lightning strike near the White House last week. Brooks Lambertson, a 29-year-old Los Angeles-based vice president at City National Bank, was identified by DC police as the third fatality from Thursday night’s strike that also left a fourth person in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Irvine woman arrested for poisoning husband’s food

An Irvine woman was behind bars Friday after she was arrested for continuously poisoning her husband, causing him to contract a month-long illness. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday for poisoning her husband of 10 year’s food. According to Irvine Police Department, Yu’s husband had fallen ill over the...
IRVINE, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Palm tree fire prompts evacuations in Woodcrest area

WOODCREST (CNS) — Firefighters have managed to stop the forward progress of a fire that burned a grove of palm trees in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest Saturday, prompting an evacuation order for a nearby neighborhood. The 1.5-acre blaze was reported at 12:16 p.m. in the 15000 block of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
At least 1 killed and several others injured after 3-car crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) — At least one person was killed and several others were injured in a multi-car crash Saturday afternoon in Palmdale. According to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, calls of a collision on Palmdale Boulevard and N 55th Street East began coming in around 4:30 p.m. Investigators...
PALMDALE, CA
Comments / 0

