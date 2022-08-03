Column: Vaya con Dios, Vin Scully — a beacon of possibility for generations in L.A.

Read on nypressnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five star Italian restaurants in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99
One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
LA bank exec, 29, ID’ed as third killed in lightning strike near White House
A young California bank executive has been identified as the third person killed in a freak caught-on-camera lightning strike near the White House last week. Brooks Lambertson, a 29-year-old Los Angeles-based vice president at City National Bank, was identified by DC police as the third fatality from Thursday night’s strike that also left a fourth person in critical condition.
Irvine woman arrested for poisoning husband’s food
An Irvine woman was behind bars Friday after she was arrested for continuously poisoning her husband, causing him to contract a month-long illness. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday for poisoning her husband of 10 year’s food. According to Irvine Police Department, Yu’s husband had fallen ill over the...
Armored truck guard shot, another wounded during ambush outside Hustler Casino in Gardena
Kandiss Crone provides the latest from the Hustler Casino in Gardena, where a pair of armored truck guards were ambushed by a group of suspects on Thursday. One of the guards was shot, though is expected to recover.
Palm tree fire prompts evacuations in Woodcrest area
WOODCREST (CNS) — Firefighters have managed to stop the forward progress of a fire that burned a grove of palm trees in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest Saturday, prompting an evacuation order for a nearby neighborhood. The 1.5-acre blaze was reported at 12:16 p.m. in the 15000 block of...
Arcadia nurse held without bail for allegedly shooting at neighbor’s apartment
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) — An Arcadia nurse is behind bars, being held without bail after allegedly firing several gunshots into the apartments surrounding hers earlier this week. Kathryn Pugh, 39, was arrested Monday for illegally discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling in the 600 block of Sunset Boulevard...
Outspoken prosecutor who clashed with D.A. Gascón now target of internal investigation
A prosecutor who clashed with Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón over a controversial case involving a transgender defendant is now the subject of an internal investigation and also has been accused of making offensive remarks about the defendant. The investigation into Shea Sanna, a deputy district attorney,...
At least 1 killed and several others injured after 3-car crash in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) — At least one person was killed and several others were injured in a multi-car crash Saturday afternoon in Palmdale. According to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, calls of a collision on Palmdale Boulevard and N 55th Street East began coming in around 4:30 p.m. Investigators...
Pursuit suspect gets out of black Lexus, steals another car
The pursuit suspect has showed no signs of slowing down and got out of the black Lexus before stealing another vehicle. Burbank PD is now in pursuit of the suspect.
Driver in Windsor Hill crash released from hospital into police custody
The woman who was arrested in connection to the fiery car crash that killed five people in Windsor Hills has been released from the hospital and is in police custody, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, a registered nurse, was being held Sunday...
