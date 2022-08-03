Highland Park shooting suspect pleads not guilty to over 100 felony counts, including murder and attempted murder

Read on nypressnews.com
Authorities identify man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
A man was killed Sunday while standing on a sidewalk in East Garfield Park. About 12:20 a.m., Maurice D. Hart Jr., 27, was standing in the 2800 block of West Wilcox Street when a man fired gunshots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He...
Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park
A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in West Garfield Park. Omar Polk was located unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck about 5:13 a.m. outside in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he...
6 killed, 40 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least six people are dead, and 40 others are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least four of the victims are under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 22, was shot while outside...
Chicago police issue alert of series of commercial burglaries in Morgan Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning residents of a series of commercial business burglaries this week. The incidents all happened in the Morgan Park area in the early morning hours. Police say the burglars break a window to gain entry to the businesses, then take items and money.
Man fatally shot in Little Village neighborhood
A 41-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Little Village, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the abdomen about 1:50 p.m. while standing in the 2600 block of South Tripp Avenue and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said. His identity has...
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed while standing with group in West Chatham parking lot, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — A man was shot and killed in a South Side parking lot early Saturday morning, Chicago police said. The man, 26 years old, was standing in a parking lot with several people in the West Chatham neighborhood’s 200 block of West 87th Street at about 3:15 a.m. when shots were fired, police said.
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested
CHICAGO (WLS) — Police have arrested a 45-year-old party bus driver after he damaged 13 vehicles in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Cell phone video shows the moments when just before 3 p.m. when the driver the party bus forced his way through oncoming traffic on Broadway near Addison, then cut across to the southbound lane, appearing to intentionally sideswipe the vehicles parked along the street.
Party bus rams into several parked vehicles on North Side; Charges pending
CHICAGO — A dozen vehicles parked along North Side streets were damaged Saturday after a party bus rammed into them. According to police, the bus was traveling southbound in the 3500 block of North Broadway around 3 p.m. when it sideswiped approximately 13 vehicles. The 45-year-old driver continued driving...
Plainfield man killed after vehicle strikes tree in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Joliet Friday evening. Joliet Police said around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of A traffic crash with injuries. Preliminary reports say a...
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on CTA Red Line train in Chatham, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — A man was shot and killed on a CTA train car overnight Saturday, Chicago police said. The 29-year-old was on the Red Line at 79th Street in the city’s Chatham neighborhood when another man fired shots. The victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot...
This week in history: Bodies of 3 Freedom Summer workers found in Mississippi
As published in the Chicago Daily News, sister publication of the Chicago Sun-Times:. Throughout most of the summer of 1964, Chicagoans likely watched newspaper headlines for any indication of what happened to James Earl Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, three Freedom Summer workers in Mississippi who’d gone missing in June. Most assumed they’d died, but no one would ever be brought to justice without the bodies.
Pilot of small plane makes emergency landing on Libertyville road
A small plane ended up on a north suburban road late Friday after its pilot was forced to make an emergency landing due to engine failure, officials said. The Piper PA-28 Cherokee landed about 10:15 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Milwaukee Avenue near Artaius Parkway in Libertyville, according to police in neighboring Vernon Hills who responded to the scene.
WWII vet dies as his last wish was to be fulfilled: a pipe organ performance for 100th birthday
It became a race against time. Robert Heinzen’s health was declining. It was clear the World War II veteran wouldn’t live long enough to attend the party planned for his 100th birthday in October. His last wish was to hold the celebration at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church...
Affordable housing investor makes 2 deals on the South Side
Substantially adding to its holdings in Chicago, a national investor in affordable housing has purchased two large South Side apartment complexes in recent weeks, promising to keep rents low while improving tenant services. The purchases by Jonathan Rose Cos. involve properties in Englewood and in Woodlawn, opposite the under-construction Obama...
Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rainfall by afternoon; Flood watch issued for DeKalb and McHenry counties
CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front becomes stationary, delivering showers and storms from today through Monday, when it finally passes through Chicago heavy rainfall is possible. A flood watch is up for DeKalb and McHenry counties, where up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen. Skies clear up...
“Human chain” protest takes place in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO — Hundreds of Ukrainian women and girls linked hands, forming a human chain, in downtown Chicago to protest the war in Ukraine Sunday. The human chain started at Water Tower Place on Michigan Ave and extended down to Millennium Park. Protesters wore white to represent innocent lives lost in the war and called for U.S. officials to declare Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
