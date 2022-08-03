Read on houstonherald.com
Remains found identified as missing Kansas man
DOUGLAS COUNTY— The human remains recovered southeast of Lawrence in January have been identified as Guy Wayne Collins, 47, who had been listed as a missing adult since July 9, 2021, according to Sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday received a lab report...
2 die in separate crashes in Wright County
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Two drivers died in two crashes near Mountain Grove Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Tangala Brown, 65, was driving her minivan on State Highway AD seven miles south of Mountain Grove when she went off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment around 5:20 p.m. She died at the scene.
Wanted man held in Texas County Jail
A 57-year-old Willow Springs man wanted on Texas County charges was arrested Thursday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Blane C. Bennett was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant – possession of methamphetamine and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor driving while revoked, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to properly affix license plate.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
Ava Man and Juvenile Arrested for Burglary, Assault, and Other Charges
Ava, Mo. – Two people from Ava were arrested in connection with a burglary near Goodhope on July 21. A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary near Goodhope where a gun safe was stolen. Evidence led to the arrest of a male juvenile and the location of the safe in an abandoned house. Additional clues led to the arrest of an adult suspect, Clint Mitchell, age 27 of Ava.
Phelps County man arrested with multiple child molestation charges
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – Reports of child molestation and abuse or neglect of a child led to one arrested on July 28. According to a release by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, detectives investigated alleged assaults on juveniles between 2014 and 2021. During the investigation, it was alleged that Charles A. Mason, age 37, of […]
Two die in south-central Missouri accidents
Dylan Michael Payton of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court on a charge of escaping from confinement
28-year-old Dylan Michael Payton of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of escaping from confinement. Court documents alleged that Payton was being held in the custody of the St. Robert Police Department on July 31st for failing to appear on a municipal charge of possessing drug paraphernalia and he escaped from custody. Payton entered a not guilty plea and Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on August 9th. A preliminary hearing has been set for August 22nd.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
UPDATED: One rescued after falling from bluff west of Houston, authorities say
One person was injured late Saturday afternoon after falling from a bluff at a Missouri Conservation Department area known as The Narrows, authorities said. Rescue personnel were called to the Little Piney River side of the bluff west of Houston, where Ben Cook, 17, was reported to have fallen. The area is off Highway Z.
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
Dodge Caravan Crash on Highway Y Leads to Intoxication-Related Charge
Hartville, MO. – A crash occurred yesterday afternoon and injured a woman from Norwood. The crash occurred as a 1997 Dodge Caravan traveled off the roadway during a curve, and ended up striking both a fence and a tree at roughly 4:05 PM. The Caravan was moving Northbound on Highway Y, and the crash happened just five miles South of Hartville.
25 Year Sentence for Texas County Man
A man from Texas County has been sentenced to 25 years in Prison for the kidnapping and murder of a woman. Kenneth Clark was sentenced to 25 years for second degree murder, and 15 years for kidnapping in the death of Susan Campbell. The sentences will run concurrently, so Clark...
Recent Cabool grad killed, classmate seriously hurt in crash that claims three
A recent Cabool graduate was killed and another classmate seriously injured Thursday in an accident that claimed three lives in Cedar County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Authorities said Clay W. Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a westbound 2006 Toyota Scion that travelled off Highway B about...
Watch now: (Explicit language) Bystander shoots robber at St. Charles QuikTrip
WARNING: This video contains explicit language. Surveillance footage obtained by the Post-Dispatch shows a fatal robbery of a QuikTrip in St. Charles on July 16, 2022. Lance Bush, 26, was shot and killed by a bystander while robbing the store.
Three Missouri residents die in Kandiyohi County collision Thursday
Three Missouri residents died in a collision in Kandiyohi County Thursday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Justin M. Ecker, age 41, of Lee Summit, Missouri, was driving a Lexus SUV northbound on County Road 7. At about 5:54 p.m., at the intersection with Highway 40, the Lexus collided with an eastbound Volvo semi-truck being driven by Ralph John Enderle, age 57, of Raymond.
Cabool Man Injured on Highway 60
Cabool, MO. – A 2016 Chevy Cruze has been totaled and its driver injured as a result of a crash that happened early yesterday morning. Stephen Hill, 32 of Cabool, was driving his vehicle Westbound on Highway 60, just East of Cabool, when he traveled off the left side of the roadway. He then struck a road sign, and the vehicle overturned.
Authorities Search for Missouri Man Wanted for Murder
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in apprehending a Missouri man who is accused of murder. Officials in Iowa and Missouri are encouraging residents to be on the lookout for 38-year-old Jesse Rongey. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Rongey is a former US Army soldier...
Motorcycle crashes rising in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri ranks as the No. 7 state in the nation for motorcycle mortality. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than a car driver. And they are four times more likely to be injured. Additionally, only 45% of riders regularly wear their helmets in Missouri.
