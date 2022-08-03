ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News' college football bowl projections include seven Big 12 teams

By Cami Griffin
 4 days ago
Texas is hoping to qualify for a bowl game this upcoming season in Steve Sarkisian’s second year leading the program.

Sarkisian revamped the roster this offseason by bringing in the No. 5 recruiting class in the country along with over a handful of immediate impact players via the transfer portal.

Although the Longhorns lost seven games last season, the hype surrounding the program this preseason is as high as ever. The roster is certainly young and inexperienced, but the talent on paper is hard to ignore.

With many question marks surrounding other programs in the Big 12, Texas has a legitimate chance to compete for the conference title this season. In Sporting News’ bowl game projections, the Longhorns do not make the Big 12 championship game but do qualify for a bowl game.

The Big 12 had seven teams reach a bowl game in their projections. TCU was the most notable Big 12 program not mentioned. Here’s a look at where each Big 12 team lands in Sporting News’ Bowl game projections.

First Responder Bowl

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

Arizona vs. West Virginia

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Iowa State vs. Nebraska

Liberty Bowl

Date: Dec. 28, 2022

Kansas State vs. South Carolina

Texas Bowl

Date: Dec. 28, 2022

Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas

Cheez-It Bowl

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

North Carolina vs. Texas

Alamo Bowl

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Baylor vs. Oregon

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

