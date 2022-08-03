Sporting News' college football bowl projections include seven Big 12 teams
Texas is hoping to qualify for a bowl game this upcoming season in Steve Sarkisian’s second year leading the program.
Sarkisian revamped the roster this offseason by bringing in the No. 5 recruiting class in the country along with over a handful of immediate impact players via the transfer portal.
Although the Longhorns lost seven games last season, the hype surrounding the program this preseason is as high as ever. The roster is certainly young and inexperienced, but the talent on paper is hard to ignore.
With many question marks surrounding other programs in the Big 12, Texas has a legitimate chance to compete for the conference title this season. In Sporting News’ bowl game projections, the Longhorns do not make the Big 12 championship game but do qualify for a bowl game.
The Big 12 had seven teams reach a bowl game in their projections. TCU was the most notable Big 12 program not mentioned. Here’s a look at where each Big 12 team lands in Sporting News’ Bowl game projections.
First Responder Bowl
Date: Dec. 26, 2022
Arizona vs. West Virginia
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Iowa State vs. Nebraska
Liberty Bowl
Date: Dec. 28, 2022
Kansas State vs. South Carolina
Texas Bowl
Date: Dec. 28, 2022
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas
Cheez-It Bowl
Date: Dec. 29, 2022
North Carolina vs. Texas
Alamo Bowl
Date: Dec. 29, 2022
Baylor vs. Oregon
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M
