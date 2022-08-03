ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Monica Lewinsky wants Beyoncé to change lyric in ‘Partition’

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCt1i_0h3Upojd00

(NEXSTAR) — A day after announcing she’d remove a controversial lyric from a song on her new album “RENAISSANCE,” music superstar Beyoncé is facing a new high-profile request for an edit on one of her older songs.

Beyoncé ridding offensive word from new song

Beyoncé said Monday she’d replace the word “spaz” from “Heated.” It’s a slang word often used to refer to mean going “wild” with spastic movements but it’s become increasingly seen as an ableist slur that’s offensive to those who are disabled and/or experience spasms. Singer and rapper Lizzo was also recently criticized for her use of the word on her song “Grrrls,” prompting a replacement of the lyric.

In the wake of the “Heated” re-edit, former White House intern and current anti-bullying activist Monica Lewinsky is now asking Beyoncé to remove a sexual reference to Lewinsky in her 2013 song “ Partition .”

“Uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition,” Lewinsky tweeted Tuesday.

“Partition,” released as the third official single from Beyoncé’s eponymous fifth album, contains a reference to Lewinsky’s sexual relationship with then-President Bill Clinton. During the time of their affair, between 1995 and 1997, Lewinsky was a 24 year-old White House intern. The political scandal grabbed global headlines for months and led to an impeachment for Clinton and a public spotlight for Lewinsky.

Lizzo changes lyrics to ‘Grrrls’ after criticism of ableist slur

Some countered Lewinsky’s tweet, saying her Twitter bio includes the phrase “rap song muse,” in addition to the fact that Beyoncé is far from the first artist to refer to Lewinsky in song.

“Actually, it’s how I’ve learned to deal with painful or humiliating things… I find the humor. Eg. my TED Talk,” Lewinsky replied . Back in 2015, Lewinsky gave a widely celebrated TED Talk called “The Price of Shame,” in which she detailed the vitriol and public humiliation she faced after the Clinton scandal.

“I was Patient Zero of losing a personal reputation on a global scale almost instantaneously,” Lewinsky said in the talk.

Lewinsky has advocated against cyberbullying, citing the negative attention and impact on her personal life over the years. In a 2014 Vanity Fair editorial, Lewinsky explained she’d frequently been rejected for employment because of baggage associated with her name.

Critics: Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ goes off the rails

Lewinsky, 49, says she hasn’t reached out to Beyoncé’s representatives officially.

Meanwhile, contention over using the now-removed word continues. While some in the Black community have pushed back against critics, saying its usage is tied to African-American Vernacular English , or AAVE — though others in the Black community have also pushed back against this argument, too.

On Tuesday, writer Victoria Gagliardo-Silver explained in a Yahoo! News editorial that as a Black disabled woman she’s unsure how she feels, saying, “I find myself torn. No one deserves to feel as if they’re facing ableism, but in my opinion the word clearly wasn’t used in an ableist context in ‘Grrrls’ or ‘HEATED.’”

But Australian disability advocate Hannah Diveney, who is white, argues Beyoncé’s usage illustrates a continued disregard for the disabled community. Diveney argues Beyoncé’s mega-star status also makes this instance particular offensive.

“… the teams of people involved in making this album somehow missed all the noise the disabled community made only six weeks ago when Lizzo did the same thing,” writes Diveney for the Australian disability support outlet Hireup . “I’m so tired. Disabled people deserve better. I don’t want to have this conversation again.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Examiner identifies human remains found in Rhodell

RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the human remains found in the Rhodell area on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were positively identified as William Dustin Bowen, of Flat Top. Bowen was reportedly last seen on July 7, 2022, in […]
RHODELL, WV
The Independent

Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons

Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 –  said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Lizzo
Person
Bill Clinton
WOWK 13 News

Letter of Intent filed against Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, of New, Taylor & Associates, 150 inmates and multiple correctional officers joined together for a federal civil rights lawsuit citing deplorable living conditions at the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Raleigh County. A 30-day notice of their intent to file the lawsuit was given on July […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

One dead after shooting in Wayne County, WV

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager shot and killed an adult on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia. Investigators say the teen was the victim of domestic violence incidents throughout the day. That is according to West Virginia State Police, who say the 14-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services as […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fatal ATV crash reported in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead following an ATV crash on Lieving Road in Letart. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says a 53-year-old man died as a result of the crash. Their name has not been released at this time. They say only the ATV was the only vehicle involved.
MASON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Spastic#Renaissance
WOWK 13 News

When does a mess in someone else’s yard become your business?

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Facebook post from Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton has awakened controversy over how abandoned vehicles can be dealt with if they’re not on your property. “We don’t have to have junk cars sitting in our driveways. We don’t have to do that,” Eggleton said. “We’re a beautiful place. Let’s […]
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged in fatal crash pleads not guilty

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman charged in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has pleaded not guilty in Kanawha County Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WOWK 13 News

1 critically shot in head in Charleston; victim identified

UPDATE: (5:09 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022) – The Charleston Police Department has identified a man critically shot on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, when officers arrived on the scene at Hunt Avenue and 6th Street, they found the victim, identified as 42-year-old James Hambrick, with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers say he […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Kentucky for allegedly shooting his wife

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Kentucky for allegedly shooting his wife. Kentucky State Police say that they received a call from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department about a shooting that occurred during the early hours of Friday morning. They responded to Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville, Kentucky where they determined that 43-year-old Herbert […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

One person injured after being hit by car in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one person was hit by a car on Washington Street West in Charleston. The incident happened near the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Charleston’s West Side around 7:40 p.m. Dispatchers say one person was transported, but they did not know the extent of the injuries. Charleston Police Department responded […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy