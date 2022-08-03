Read on www.reviewed.com
Shop these back-to-school essentials from Walmart for under $25
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Summer is coming to end, which means it's time for kids to start heading back to school. Store shelves are beginning to overflow with backpacks, notebooks, lunch boxes and other back-to-school essentials. Most parents dread the annual back-to-school shopping. Buying everything students need to be prepared for the new school year can be very costly, especially if you have multiple kids to shop for. Walmart has a wide variety of back-to-school must-haves at low prices, allowing both parents and teachers to save money.
The Tuft & Needle Mint foam mattress is soft but supportive, cool, and comfy
Buying a new mattress can be stressful, especially if it’s a mattress in a box that you’ve never seen or touched before. Tuft & Needle claims its Mint mattress is designed for two sleepers and will promote a cooler sleep with a soft, cushioning surface. Within minutes, the foam mattress was fully inflated and ready for sleeping—or in our case, testing. After extensive lab tests, we were surprised by Tuft & Needle Mint’s motion-isolation scores, as well as how it diffused heat and provided pressure relief—though we worry it may be too soft for some sleepers.
Can you rollerblade yourself into shape?
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Like other retro fitness trends including hula hooping or jumping on a trampoline, rollerblading is back. More than a fun activity for a sunny afternoon, rollerblading is a great way to exercise without even realizing you’re working out. If you’re feeling nostalgic for a roller rink and want to roll up on the revived fad, you’ll be happy to know there’s tons of benefits for your health. But before you don a pair of skates and glide down the street like a fearless teen, here’s what you should know about rollerblading.
