Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Like other retro fitness trends including hula hooping or jumping on a trampoline, rollerblading is back. More than a fun activity for a sunny afternoon, rollerblading is a great way to exercise without even realizing you’re working out. If you’re feeling nostalgic for a roller rink and want to roll up on the revived fad, you’ll be happy to know there’s tons of benefits for your health. But before you don a pair of skates and glide down the street like a fearless teen, here’s what you should know about rollerblading.

FITNESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO