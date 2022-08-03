Rifle Paper Co. Just Launched Gorgeous Floral Planners & Calendars — And We Got You an Exclusive Discount

Read on www.apartmenttherapy.com
This Sold-Out Outdoor Furniture Collection Is Back in Stock (And on Rare Sale!)
While we still have a few solid weeks of summer left, there's no denying that many of us have turned our sights to cozy sweaters, cooler temps, and all things fall. And while I'm just as excited as anyone about all the autumnal goodness yet to come, I'm here with an important PSA: Don't write summer off yet.
This Reader-Favorite Portable Fire Pit Now Comes In a Brand New, Easy-to-Clean Version (It’s on Sale!)
Even though summer is halfway over (let's just pretend that's not true!), there is still plenty of time for cozy nights spent around a crackling bonfire making s'mores. After all, you can make use of your fire pit well into the fall — and usually the winter, too! While there are many awesome fire pits out there to purchase for your backyard, there's one in particular brand that really stands out from the rest.
Le Creuset Just Dropped a New Gorgeous Launch That Your Kitchen Needs
We may still be in the dog days of summer over here, but my mind (and tastebuds) have already moved on to daydreaming about fall cooking. There is just something about the autumn season that totally connects with my favorite type of foods — they're hearty, they're comforting, they're cozy. I mean, is there anything better than wine braised short ribs or a slow cooker filled with chili on a crisp fall day? Yeah, I didn't think so.
You Can Buy Ashley Tisdale’s Baby Ball Pit on Amazon
In a new Instagram video posted in collaboration with her wellness brand Frenshe, Ashley Tisdale shows her followers how they can introduce their baby to wellness rituals early in life. In the video, Tisdale sings to her daughter Jupiter while she plays in an adorable pink baby ball pit.
Made In’s Chef’s Knife That Sold Out In One Day Is Back In Stock — But Not For Long!
We're pretty brand proud here at Apartment Therapy. While there are a lot of gadgets and gear that come across our inboxes, there are a few elite brands that wiggle their way into our hearts — and kitchens — for good. Once such brand? Direct-to-consumer cookware powerhouse Made In.
A 500-Square-Foot Singapore Studio Is Small But Smart
Type of Home: Two-Room Flexi Flat, equivalent to a studio. Time lived in: Three months, owned. Redzuan, who has been a freelancer for...
This Stylish Patio Table Features a Hidden Cooler and It’s Almost 40% Off
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order). Follow.
This Teeny 340-Square-Foot NYC Studio Works Thanks to Double-Duty Furniture
Type of home: Co-op Size: 340 square feet. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: [The building this studio apartment is in] was originally a hotel and went co-op in the ’80s. Because of its proximity to the theater district, the building has been home to a number of older celebrities including Doris Day and Betty Grable. Benny Goodman and Glenn Miller shared suite 1411 in the building for a period of time and wrote a song called “Room 1411.” The best part of the building is the amazing staff. In addition to managers Mary and Nigel, we have several awesome door people plus “porters” who take care of the trash/recycling and general building cleaning. We also have a live-in super and several handy persons. My apartment is tiny but it easily transforms from living room to bedroom (thanks to a Murphy bed) to home office (thanks to a rolling AV cart that I hide in a closet). I can even have dinner parties with my folding IKEA table and chairs.
How to Make Sure Rugs Match in an Open Concept Plan, According to Designers
Having an open-concept layout allows for lots of creativity and fun when it comes to decorating, but it can also be a bit daunting. When you’re looking at the full scope of a blank canvas, it can be tough to know exactly how to arrange furniture so that everything looks cohesive.
This Hammock Helped Me Discover a New (Perfect) Way to Relax
Madeline Bilis is a writer and editor with a soft spot for brutalist buildings. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, Boston magazine, the Boston Globe, and other outlets. She has a degree in journalism from Emerson College and published her first book, 50 Hikes in Eastern Massachusetts, in August 2019.
3 Big Ideas That Helped a Chicago Renter Make Sense of Her Open Floor Plan
Our design styles are always evolving, but perhaps most of all in our mid-twenties. That’s when we start to look around at the random furniture, family hand-me-downs, and sidewalk scores we’ve gathered since our first apartments and say to ourselves: “Huh?”. Samantha was ready to swap her...
Yelp Shared Its List of The Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the U.S.
You already rely on Yelp to score the best recommendations for food, home services, auto services, and more, and now the platform is making it easier than ever to travel with your pooch. They’ve just released their list of the Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants, pinning down the best of the best nationwide when it comes to treating your pet like royalty when they’re away from home base, even if just for a meal or a cup of coffee.
Chasing Paper’s Latest Collection Is Based on Your Enneagram Number
Adding a playful pop and plenty of character to your feature wall, Chasing Paper has created an eye-catching range that evokes the archetype of each enneagram number personality.
If Your Cat Kicks Their Mess, This Litter Box Is a Game-Changer (Plus, It’s Not a Total Eyesore!)
When I first got my two cats, Millie and Lola, last year, the first thing I did was buy about 32 toys they went on to ignore steadfastly. Then, I looked up aesthetically-pleasing kitty litter boxes. I live in a relatively small one-bedroom apartment, so I don't have the luxury of a mudroom, laundry room, or extra utility closet where I can hide their box. So it had to be somewhat stylish to blend seamlessly with the rest of the room in which I placed it.
Before and After: A Tiny Galley Kitchen in NYC Gets a Timeless, Functional Redo for Under $5,000
New York City apartments can be notoriously small — like 55 square feet small. One place where it's easy to feel the lack of square footage in a tiny apartment is the kitchen, but fear not: There are plenty of small-space tips and tools specifically for kitchens.
This 857-Square-Foot Maine Island Cottage for Sale Is Summer in a Nutshell
By the time August rolls around, I start to get nostalgic for earlier parts of summer. I want to go to the beach! Eat soft serve ice cream! Wear flip flops! My wanting to stretch out this last month of dog days is what made this home catch my eye: Stationed on a small, rocky island off the coast of mainland Maine, this quintessential Cape looks like the perfect spot to preserve the summertime mindset.
How to Wash Dishes When There’s No Running Water — Perfect for Camping, Summer Houses, Van Life, and More
Most people are used to cleaning dishes in the sink or popping them into a dishwasher. But what do you do in those moments when there’s no running water? Whether you’re camping or at a bare-bones summer house, there might be a moment where you run into the problem of having little to no running water or modern amenities. This can become tricky when cleaning up after dinner, especially if you don’t want to use paper plates. But there’s a great and efficient system you can implement to get your dishes clean without too much hassle.
Two Globetrotter’s Have Filled Their Cute Bungalow With Colorful Travel Finds
Name: Kyla Gallagher and Ben Branison and two rescue dogs, Atticus and Fritz. Location: Hyattsville Historic District, Maryland. Type of home: Bungalow (Single...
Before and After: $35 IKEA Floor Tiles and a Bold Paint Color Rescue This Once-Dull Balcony
'Tis the season to get outside, even if that space is small — like Nikki Fein's 75-square-foot balcony. "My balcony is...
Valspar’s 2023 Colors of the Year Will Evoke Positive Emotions
It's that time once again! Some of our favorite brands are announcing their colors of the year for 2023, and for Valspar, that means a whole bunch of shades to choose from.
