Kosciusko, MS

WJTV 12

Abandoned building catches fire in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators are asking the pubic for tips on a recent fire at an abandoned building in downtown Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported crews responded to the fire in the final block of Main Street around 5:19 p.m. on Monday, August 1. Responders said the building was fully engulfed in […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for armed robbery in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Officials with the Kosciusko Police Department said officers responded to the Dollar General store on Veterans Memorial Drive around 10:22 p.m. Employees at the scene told officers the suspect had […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
kicks96news.com

Disturbance and Reckless Driver Reports in Leake

12:51 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance that occurred on McKay Drive. 2:17 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Estes Mill Road regarding possible prowlers in the area. 5:16 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Sonic...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
City
Kosciusko, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
Kosciusko, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Four arrested in Bentonia armed robbery, robbery cases

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested for armed robbery and one person was arrested for robbery in separate cases around the Bentonia area. The Yazoo Herald reported the robbery happened on July 22 after hours at Bentonia Gas and Food convenience store. The suspect stole money, cigarettes, vaping items and more. Bentonia […]
BENTONIA, MS
WJTV 12

Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4. The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Fighting, a Suspicious Man, and More in Attala

1:54 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from Super 8 Motel on Veterans Memorial Drive reporting they were having trouble out of some customers. 11:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a disturbance in progress on at a residence on Tipton Street. 12:54 p.m....
KOSCIUSKO, MS
breezynews.com

Burgalry, shoplifting, and other recent arrests

On 8-4-2022, Jerome Gentry, a 59-year-old b/m form Kosciusko, was arrested for Commercial Burglary at Campbells Motel by Officer Jordan Burdine. On 8-4-2022, Garrett Moyer, a 28-year-old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Lucas Street by Captain Tommy Clark. On 8-2-2022, Shanell Foundren, a 34-year-old b/f form Kosciusko,...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Neshoba Democrat

3 arrested for Fairgrounds truck theft

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of a truck from the Neshoba County Fairgrounds that is connected to multiple burglaries with further charges potentially pending, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. Braden Robert Townsend, 18, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with felony taking...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Weir man arrested in Oktibbeha County shooting

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest is made in connection with an Oktibbeha County shooting. 25-year-old Savion Winters, of Weir, is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. Deputies believe he was involved with a reported shooting at 21 Apartments back on April 25th. At least one person...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Teenager facing charges in Starkville after robbery

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is facing charges in Starkville after a robbery Wednesday afternoon. Police arrested 17-year-old Jamionte Paster and charged him with armed robbery after an incident on Sherman Street. Investigators say Paster and the victim know each other. No injuries were reported. Police have not...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Hundreds attend 24th-annual Artesia day festival

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Hundreds of people across North Mississippi are heading to Artesia to celebrate the 24th annual Artesia Day. The traditional festival features a wide-variety of activities for families and community members. BBQ is on the grill and music fills the air at the 24th annual Artesia Day.
ARTESIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Community rallies around beloved waitress following house fire

STARKVILLE — When entering Starkville Cafe, one thing sure to stand out through the sea of faces is the smile of Shirley Powell. Some people call her Shelia. Others Shirley. She laughs when she thinks about the mixup that caused her different names. “My momma said when she named...
STARKVILLE, MS
WLBT

Ridgeland teen charged with manslaughter after ‘road rage’ incident

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Eighteen-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm was charged Tuesday with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin during a road rage incident on Highway 25 last week. According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, Phlegm was denied bond the day after the...
RIDGELAND, MS
breezynews.com

Local Gas Price Gap Widening as Statewide Average Drops

The gap between local gas prices and what people are paying in many other parts of Mississippi is growing. AAA says the average price statewide is now about $3.69. But in Attala County, the auto club says gas is averaging about six and a half cents more than that—Neshoba County is about 12 cents higher than the statewide average and in Leake County, about 16 cents higher. Earlier in the week, Attala County was below the statewide average but has failed to keep pace as the statewide figure has fallen about nine cents since Monday.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Heat Stress Increasing in the Week Ahead

More of Mississippi will suffer through increasing heat stress in the coming week. A heat advisory has been posted for areas along and west of I-55 where the heat index could reach 110 on Monday. And most of Attala County and western Leake County will be under a limited risk of dangerous conditions with the heat index approaching 105.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

