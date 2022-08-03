Read on www.breezynews.com
Related
Abandoned building catches fire in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators are asking the pubic for tips on a recent fire at an abandoned building in downtown Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported crews responded to the fire in the final block of Main Street around 5:19 p.m. on Monday, August 1. Responders said the building was fully engulfed in […]
Man wanted for armed robbery in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Officials with the Kosciusko Police Department said officers responded to the Dollar General store on Veterans Memorial Drive around 10:22 p.m. Employees at the scene told officers the suspect had […]
kicks96news.com
Disturbance and Reckless Driver Reports in Leake
12:51 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance that occurred on McKay Drive. 2:17 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Estes Mill Road regarding possible prowlers in the area. 5:16 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Sonic...
One of the victims in recent Mississippi oil tank explosion dies
One of the six workers who were injured in a recent oil tank explosion has died. Officials with the Madison County coroner’s office said one of the victims, Luke Walker, 25, of Bay Springs, died at Merit Health Central on Aug. 4. The explosion happened at a saltwater disposal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four arrested in Bentonia armed robbery, robbery cases
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested for armed robbery and one person was arrested for robbery in separate cases around the Bentonia area. The Yazoo Herald reported the robbery happened on July 22 after hours at Bentonia Gas and Food convenience store. The suspect stole money, cigarettes, vaping items and more. Bentonia […]
Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4. The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted […]
breezynews.com
Fighting, a Suspicious Man, and More in Attala
1:54 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from Super 8 Motel on Veterans Memorial Drive reporting they were having trouble out of some customers. 11:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a disturbance in progress on at a residence on Tipton Street. 12:54 p.m....
breezynews.com
Burgalry, shoplifting, and other recent arrests
On 8-4-2022, Jerome Gentry, a 59-year-old b/m form Kosciusko, was arrested for Commercial Burglary at Campbells Motel by Officer Jordan Burdine. On 8-4-2022, Garrett Moyer, a 28-year-old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Lucas Street by Captain Tommy Clark. On 8-2-2022, Shanell Foundren, a 34-year-old b/f form Kosciusko,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neshoba Democrat
3 arrested for Fairgrounds truck theft
Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of a truck from the Neshoba County Fairgrounds that is connected to multiple burglaries with further charges potentially pending, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. Braden Robert Townsend, 18, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with felony taking...
wcbi.com
Weir man arrested in Oktibbeha County shooting
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest is made in connection with an Oktibbeha County shooting. 25-year-old Savion Winters, of Weir, is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. Deputies believe he was involved with a reported shooting at 21 Apartments back on April 25th. At least one person...
Two Mississippi teens killed in early morning crash
Friends and family gathered outside Germantown High School in Madison County Tuesday night to remember the lives of two teens killed in early Monday morning crash. The large gathering held a candlelight vigil in front of the school building that one of the students attended. Armond Littleton, 15, and Tyrese...
wcbi.com
Teenager facing charges in Starkville after robbery
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is facing charges in Starkville after a robbery Wednesday afternoon. Police arrested 17-year-old Jamionte Paster and charged him with armed robbery after an incident on Sherman Street. Investigators say Paster and the victim know each other. No injuries were reported. Police have not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
Hundreds attend 24th-annual Artesia day festival
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Hundreds of people across North Mississippi are heading to Artesia to celebrate the 24th annual Artesia Day. The traditional festival features a wide-variety of activities for families and community members. BBQ is on the grill and music fills the air at the 24th annual Artesia Day.
kicks96news.com
Prison Contraband and Possession with Intent to Sell Arrests in Leake and Attala
SAMMY T FORD, 35, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. CAMERON J FOSTER, 23, of Canton, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Dim Headlights, No Driver’s License, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500. JEROME FULLER, 59,...
Commercial Dispatch
Community rallies around beloved waitress following house fire
STARKVILLE — When entering Starkville Cafe, one thing sure to stand out through the sea of faces is the smile of Shirley Powell. Some people call her Shelia. Others Shirley. She laughs when she thinks about the mixup that caused her different names. “My momma said when she named...
WLBT
Ridgeland teen charged with manslaughter after ‘road rage’ incident
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Eighteen-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm was charged Tuesday with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin during a road rage incident on Highway 25 last week. According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, Phlegm was denied bond the day after the...
breezynews.com
Local Gas Price Gap Widening as Statewide Average Drops
The gap between local gas prices and what people are paying in many other parts of Mississippi is growing. AAA says the average price statewide is now about $3.69. But in Attala County, the auto club says gas is averaging about six and a half cents more than that—Neshoba County is about 12 cents higher than the statewide average and in Leake County, about 16 cents higher. Earlier in the week, Attala County was below the statewide average but has failed to keep pace as the statewide figure has fallen about nine cents since Monday.
breezynews.com
Heat Stress Increasing in the Week Ahead
More of Mississippi will suffer through increasing heat stress in the coming week. A heat advisory has been posted for areas along and west of I-55 where the heat index could reach 110 on Monday. And most of Attala County and western Leake County will be under a limited risk of dangerous conditions with the heat index approaching 105.
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
WLBT
‘We can’t go nowhere’: Canton residents begin long road to recovery
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flood waters from the storm that took place on Tuesday wreaked havoc in the city of Canton. Now, dozens of residents are left without a home and are beginning the long road to recovery. “We can’t go nowhere; the car won’t start,” stated a Canton resident....
Comments / 0