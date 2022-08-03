Workers Spotted Inside Old Gloucester Twp., NJ KMart as Conversion to ShopRite Begins

Read on rock1041.com
What Will Become of the Old Pizza Hut in Gloucester Township, NJ?
As demolition and construction continues to the left and right of it, the old Pizza Hut on Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township still stands. So, what's going on there?. Over the last few months, progress has really been made in clearing space for a Super Wawa at the corner of...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
16 Months Later, Work Continues on Bridge With “Extensive damage” in Atlantic County, NJ
A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future. On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
Bucks County Mother Organizes a Pop-Up Consignment Shop at Oxford Valley Mall
The pop-up consignment shop is being held for four days at the former Sears location at the Oxford Valley Mall. A Bucks County mother has organized a four-day pop-up consignment store at the former Sears location at the Oxford Valley Mall. Tom Kretschmer wrote about the pop-up for 6ABC Action News.
Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ is getting a new ride
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
NJ diners: Every delicious place to eat in Atlantic & Cape May counties
We've compiled a gallery of every diner in Atlantic and Cape counties. Before you look at the photos of all these great local diners, I have to explain a few things. What exactly classifies a restaurant as a "diner?" First, let's look at the dictionary definition of a diner: "...
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
PhillyBite
Crumbl Cookies is OPEN in Cherry Hill
- The new location of Crumbl Cookies is now open in Cherry Hill. The company has been growing like crazy, thanks to social media marketing and various flavors. The brand's Cherry Hill location will open on February 22nd and will have a soft opening on Friday and Saturday. The bakery will serve its signature cookies in six different flavors and rotate a variety of flavors.
These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
Medford Seafood to Move or Open Second Store at Ironstone Village
The popular seafood supplier is gearing up to serve more fresh fish and secret-recipe soups
Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening
Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
Closed historic New Jersey inn gets new life with a big renovation
Head into Stockton, NJ and you’ll notice an old out dated historic building that looks like it could use a little TLC. The main building that looks like an old inn is the iconic Stockton Inn. The Stockton Inn was built in 1832 to replace an inn from the...
Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk
Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
Toddler was burned before dying with drugs in her system: NJ prosecutors
A 2-year-old girl who died shortly after being found unresponsive in a home in Cherry Hill, N.J., last month was severely burned and had a “discharge” coming from her nose and mouth, charging documents say. The girl, who has been identified only by her initials, tested positive for...
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
Comments / 0