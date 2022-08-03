Generosity Unbounded: Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax Return to April Hill Farm

Read on theberkshireedge.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This Luxe Campground Just Opened in the CatskillsTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
THEATRE REVIEW: “Didn’t I see this movie?”
Chatham, N.Y. — Electric shock therapy marks the entry to intermission in “Next to Normal,” now on stage at the Mac-Haydn Theatre in Chatham, New York, a drastic remedy for the combination of manic depression, delusionalism, schizophrenia and other mental complications suffered by Diana, wife of Dan, mother of Natalie and Gabe. Haunted by her son, hated by her daughter and hollowed out by her overly attentive husband, Diana is losing her mind (not in the Sondheim sense) and her musical numbers are growing more and more symptomatic. This is the show that director John Saunders has brought to vivid life and it is one of the best shows he has ever presented at this theater. I guarantee you will be moved and motivated by this six-character extravaganza. I guarantee it.
Tina Packer earns 2022 Ellen Stewart Career Achievement Award in Professional Theatre
Santa Cruz, Calif. – The Association for Theatre in Higher Education (ATHE) has awarded the 2022 Ellen Stewart Career Achievement Award in Professional Theatre to Tina Packer, founding artistic director of Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass. The Ellen Stewart Career Achievement in Professional Theatre Award is named for...
BUSINESS MONDAY: Wingate Ltd.
It started with a literal (nocturnal) dream. In 1999, having launched her fledgling interior design business out of her dining room, Valerie Winig was looking to rent a small space in the south side of the brand-new, still-vacant building on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. “I dreamed I was walking...
Jeanne Wylie Crist, 99, of Lenox
Jeanne Wylie Crist, 99 years young, passed from this earth on August 3, 2022. A resident of Kimball Farms in Lenox for 11 years, she made many friends and was able to live near her daughter, Karen Crist Miller and her family. Born on December 2, 1922, Jeanne was the...
Springfield ‘Sensitive Creatures’ clothing designer Darius Rosario returns to area to host pop-up shop event
Springfield designer Darius Rosario made a name for himself in the fashion industry by placing mental health-centric messages like “Are you an emotional wreck?” and “When I die don’t pretend to care” on clothes in his Sensitive Creatures brand. After working and selling his clothes...
Springfield’s Worthington Street mural lauded; ‘creative economy’ brightens up city by adding splash of color to bricks and mortar
SPRINGFIELD — Five stories high, it is a masterpiece of a mural that looks to help revitalize the soul of Springfield’s downtown. As work on the Worthington Street mural project was drawing to completion this week, backers of the project came together to celebrate the work of art.
3 Restaurants With the Best Scenic Views in MA Are in Berkshire County
We're all familiar with plenty of great spots with breathtaking views throughout Massachusetts, let alone Berkshire County. But recently, three spots throughout Berkshire County were specifically chosen as part of the 18 top restaurants with the best scenic views throughout the Bay State. If you're in Pittsfield, you're already well...
I Publius: Thoughts on parking, and bears again
A number of years ago, I read an article in the paper that recounted how a fight over a parking space led to one man shooting another in New York City. It seems that one man was backing into a parking space the way you’re supposed to, and the second man broke the law of the New York jungle and “dive bombed” into the space from behind. You’ve all seen it happen but parking spaces in New York City are at such a premium — so golden, so valuable — that it isn’t unthinkable to imagine that a homicide could result from the competition for that prime real estate. Of course, the man who committed the murder had a gun. If that were not the case, the outcome would have been decidedly different because no gun, no murder.
Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You
One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
Brew at the Zoo returns to Forest Park
After a three year hiatus, Brew at the Zoo returned to the Forest Park Zoo on Saturday. The animals at the Zoo kept an eye on the humans during the returning popular fundraiser.
Berkshire County Families Can Make Some Good Money in September
With the way the weather is along with the change of seasons in the Berkshires, families have to keep a decent amount of clothing on hand for their children. As anyone who has kids knows, the little ones can grow out of their clothes quite quickly, and before you know it you have plenty of clothes around your house that currently can't go to use. If you're not going to have any more kids, why not make some money off those clothing items? (keep reading for seller information)
Principal named for Longmeadow’s Blueberry Hill Elementary School
LONGMEADOW – A long-term educator who has served as an administrator in India and Oregon has been hired as principal of Blueberry Hill Elementary School. David Allen will begin work on Aug. 15 after accepting the position. He was selected from an applicant pool that included multiple experienced educators, Superintendent Martin O’Shea said in a statement.
An Amazing Berkshire County Car Show was a Big Hit (140 photos)
It was a hot night in the Berkshires on August 4 but that didn't stop the Great Barrington Fire Department from hosting their annual Main Street Car Show and what a site it was. Once again, I attended the car show in Great Barrington and there were plenty of classic cruisers lined up and down Main and Railroad Streets including street rods, muscle cars, classics, race cars, antiques, tucks, and more.
This Creepy Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine
When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
Westfield breaks daily temperature record
Temperatures were record-tying and record-breaking depending on where you were Thursday.
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
Hot weather, cool cars
Great Barrington — The over 90 degree weather did not stop car enthusiasts from attending the Fire Department’s annual car show on Thursday, Aug. 4. Car enthusiasts paid a $10 to be part of the show, with all proceeds benefiting the Fire Department’s scholarship fund dedicated in the memory of Rod Mead.
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
