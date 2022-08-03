Generosity Unbounded: Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax Return to April Hill Farm

A number of years ago, I read an article in the paper that recounted how a fight over a parking space led to one man shooting another in New York City. It seems that one man was backing into a parking space the way you’re supposed to, and the second man broke the law of the New York jungle and “dive bombed” into the space from behind. You’ve all seen it happen but parking spaces in New York City are at such a premium — so golden, so valuable — that it isn’t unthinkable to imagine that a homicide could result from the competition for that prime real estate. Of course, the man who committed the murder had a gun. If that were not the case, the outcome would have been decidedly different because no gun, no murder.

