Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Best Moments With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

By Sara Donnellan
 4 days ago
Plenty of PDA to go around. Megan Fox , Machine Gun Kelly , Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made headlines when they posed touching tongues with their respective partners in the bathroom at the 2021 VMA Awards .

“Kourtney and I are in love,” Fox captioned an Instagram snapshot of her and the Kardashians star dressed to the nines outside a toilet stall. The Transformers actress wore a sheer Mugler gown for the occasion. While talking to Entertainment Tonigh t on the red carpet before the awards ceremony, she revealed that the risqué dress was Kelly’s idea.

“He was like, ‘You’re gonna be naked tonight,’” the Jennifer's Body star said. “I was like, ‘Whatever you say, daddy!’” She and the “Maybe” singer got engaged in January 2022 .

Although the actress and musician have had some memorable photo opportunities with Kardashian and Barker, Fox has said that the two couples don’t actually spend much time together.

“We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that, but we’re not going on picnics or road trips,” she told Glamour UK in April 2022. “We don’t have a lot of double dates . I mean, between all of us, there’s 900 kids!”

The Hope & Faith alum, for her part, shares three children with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green : Noah, born in 2012, Bodhi, born in 2014, and Journey, born in 2016. Kelly welcomed a daughter, Casie , in 2009 with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon .

Kardashian and Barker, who got married in Italy in May after previously hosting two smaller ceremonies, are also both parents . The Poosh founder is mom to three kids with her ex Scott Disick : Mason, born in 2009, Penelope, born in 2012, and Reign, born in 2014. Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer has two teenage children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler Landon , born in 2003, and Alabama , born in 2005 — and is also a father figure to Atiana De La Hoya , who Moakler welcomed in 1999 with her former partner Oscar De La Hoya .

Barker and the “Make Up Sex” musician have been friends for over a decade and collaborated on Kelly’s 2021 single “Papercuts.” When they performed the song at the 2021 VMAs , Fox and Kardashian introduced them. “Give it up for our future baby daddies,” the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress said as the crowd cheered.

Scroll through to see the two couples’ best moments as a foursome:

