Read on www.myaustinminnesota.com
Related
myaustinminnesota.com
Results, schedule for 2022 Minnesota State VFW Baseball Tournament in Austin
Austin vs. Totino Grace, 11:00 a.m. New Ulm vs. Champlin Park, 1:00 p.m. Northfield vs. Foley, 11:00 a.m. Cold Spring vs. Duluth, 1:30 p.m. Austin/Totino Grace winner vs. Northfield/Foley loser, 4:00 p.m. Champlin Park/New Ulm winner vs. Cold Spring/Duluth loser, 6:30 p.m. GAMES SATURDAY, AUGUST 6TH AT MARCUSEN PARK. Winners’...
myaustinminnesota.com
Jamaal Gibson named as new Head Coach for Austin Packers boys basketball
Austin Public Schools announced Thursday that Jamaal Gibson will be the next head coach of the Boys Basketball program. Coach Gibson, a member of the Austin High School class of 2010, has been a part of Packer Basketball as both a player and an assistant coach, where he was on staff for four state tournament appearances, including a 2nd place finish in the AAA tournament in 2017.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin VFW Post #1216 baseball team goes 1-1 on first day of state tournament
The Austin VFW Post #1216 baseball team, one of three teams representing District 1 opened the 2022 Minnesota State VFW baseball tournament at Marcusen Park Thursday morning versus Champlin Park from District 7, and Champlin Park righthander Carter Steffan struck out 12 while pitching a complete game 1-hitter to help lead his squad to a 3-0 win.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin VFW Post #1216 baseball team wraps up State Tournament play with 16-5 loss to Totino-Grace
The Austin VFW Post #1216 baseball team was looking to stay alive in the 2022 Minnesota State VFW Baseball Tournament versus Totino-Grace in an elimination bracket game at Dick Seltz Field Friday morning, but it was a strong Totino-Grace squad jumping out to a 4-0 lead after a half inning to take a lead they would not relinquish on their way to a 16-5, 6-inning win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony drug sale charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man who sold a total of 27.807 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Austin on November 12th, 2020 has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 36-year old Joseph Perry White was arrested in September 2021 on a felony charge of 2nd degree...
myaustinminnesota.com
Mower County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office reminds local voters concerning State Primary Election Tuesday, August 9th
The Mower County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office reminds local voters that Tuesday, August 9 is the State Primary Election. On a primary ballot, a voter, as a reminder, is only allowed to vote for candidates of one political party for the offices listed on the ballot. The voter cannot vote for candidates of different parties. Mower County Auditor/Treasurer Scott Felten spoke with KAUS News and reminded voters that with redistricting taking place earlier this year, they should double-check their polling place prior to the election…
Comments / 0