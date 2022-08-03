The Mower County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office reminds local voters that Tuesday, August 9 is the State Primary Election. On a primary ballot, a voter, as a reminder, is only allowed to vote for candidates of one political party for the offices listed on the ballot. The voter cannot vote for candidates of different parties. Mower County Auditor/Treasurer Scott Felten spoke with KAUS News and reminded voters that with redistricting taking place earlier this year, they should double-check their polling place prior to the election…

MOWER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO