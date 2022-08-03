‘Science Cafe - Green Energy for the Next Generation’ with the Museum of Nature & Science and Sigma XI

The below Jul. 19, 2022 press release is from the Environmental Defense Fund.*. Clean hydrogen is increasingly seen by governments and industry as the Holy Grail of climate-friendly energy solutions, with vast sums flowing into this emerging sector. But a new study warns that hydrogen is a leak-prone gas with a potent warming effect that is widely overlooked, even by experts. If hydrogen is to achieve the environmental benefits that its backers promise, these climate scientists say comprehensive measures are needed to keep it from escaping to the atmosphere.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO