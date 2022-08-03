‘Science Cafe - Green Energy for the Next Generation’ with the Museum of Nature & Science and Sigma XI

Read on lascrucesbulletin.com
Related
Phys.org
Novel tech converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen for high-value fuels and chemicals
Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis. Northumbria University's Dr. Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
scitechdaily.com
A New Source of Renewable Energy: Breaking Down Plant Matter
These chemical tools can access plant-based renewable energy, which might reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. There has never been a more pressing need for scientists to discover paths to products and fuels that are truly renewable given the growing prices of energy and the quickly emerging impacts of burning fossil fuels on the global climate.
natureworldnews.com
Novel Technology May Help Combat Climate Crisis
The climate catastrophe can be combated with new technologies. Scientists have developed cutting-edge technology that can be used to combat both climate change and the world's energy crises. Daring Study. Dr. Shafeer Kalathil of Northumbria University is one of the academics behind the initiative, which employs a chemical process to...
IFLScience
Near Invisible Solar Cell Created, And One Day You Might Be Wearing It
A see-through solar cell has been successfully fabricated by researchers at Tohoku University in Japan. It’s powerful – albeit tiny – and it might be coming to a building near you. There’s been a few rumblings recently about some kind of imminent breakthrough in nuclear fusion, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Freethink
Bill Gates-backed startup is building sustainable ACs
This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. The world is getting hotter due to climate change. At the same time, the population is growing, and incomes...
Phys.org
A simple, cheap material for carbon capture, perhaps from tailpipes
Using an inexpensive polymer called melamine—the main component of Formica—chemists have created a cheap, easy and energy-efficient way to capture carbon dioxide from smokestacks, a key goal for the United States and other nations as they seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The process for synthesizing the melamine...
ScienceBlog.com
Hydrogen leaks could erode climate progress; warming risk two to six times greater than once believed
The below Jul. 19, 2022 press release is from the Environmental Defense Fund.*. Clean hydrogen is increasingly seen by governments and industry as the Holy Grail of climate-friendly energy solutions, with vast sums flowing into this emerging sector. But a new study warns that hydrogen is a leak-prone gas with a potent warming effect that is widely overlooked, even by experts. If hydrogen is to achieve the environmental benefits that its backers promise, these climate scientists say comprehensive measures are needed to keep it from escaping to the atmosphere.
IFLScience
New Cheap Carbon Capture Tech Could Be Attached To Tailpipes
Researchers have discovered a method of capturing carbon dioxide from fossil fuel burning using cheap and simple chemicals already used in industry. The team believes that the approach is scalable in a way that could not only be used on top of industrial chimneys, but also on vehicles exhausts and other movable sources of carbon dioxide.
Comments / 0