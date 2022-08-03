ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triathlon-World Triathlon approves transgender participation policy

Reuters
 4 days ago
Aug 3 (Reuters) - World Triathlon approved a policy that requires transgender athletes to show their testosterone concentration is less than 2.5 nanomoles per litre continuously for at least two years to compete as females, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The governing body added at least 48 months must have elapsed since the transgender athlete has competed as a male in any sporting competition.

The policy, formed after consulting athletes, medical and legal experts among others, will be put in place in 30 days.

"We have been studying this matter for over a year, we have listened to the voices of all World Triathlon stakeholders," World Triathlon President Marisol Casado said.

"We are a small international federation, but one that has always had inclusion and gender balance in our DNA. The policy that we have just approved shows that we are prioritising the fairness principle but showing inclusiveness.

"It is fully aligned with the IOC's recommendation, and similar to what other international federations have done in the last months."

The International Olympic Committee said in November that no athlete should be excluded from competition on the grounds of a perceived unfair advantage due to their gender as it released a new framework on transgender inclusion. read more

But it added it was not in a position to issue regulations that define eligibility criteria for every sport, leaving it up to federations to determine if an athlete was at a disproportionate advantage.

World Athletics and FIFA are among federations that are also reviewing guidelines on the involvement of transgender athletes following world swimming body FINA's ruling to ban anyone who has been through male puberty from elite women's competitions. read more

Last month, British Triathlon banned transgender athletes from competing under the female category at the elite as well as grassroots levels, instead allowing them to participate in an "open" category alongside men. read more

World Triathlon will monitor the situation and be open to reviewing its policy, Casado added.

Comments / 28

America First & Always
4d ago

You actual women, by DNA, need to start protesting at events and refusing to compete against these pretenders. And you moms and dads, if this business of DNA men competing against DNA women doesn’t end you can kiss goodbye your daughters chances of a college scholarship or an Olympics spot.

Reply
25
Bill S. Preston, Esq
4d ago

How about we forget about "inclusiveness" for the sake of a handful of mentally ill people and go back to making decisions and policies based on common sense.

Reply(5)
19
Wendy Veith
4d ago

OMG! It took a year for them to create a policy that allows males to compete as females. I do not care how strict the criteria. People born with XY chromosomes compete as males with no if and or buts. They could also form an open category. Under no conditions should people born with XY chromosomes and identified at birth as male compete in the women’s category. Basically they are saying there is no category for women. There is a category for males and a category for others. Totally unfair.

Reply(1)
17
