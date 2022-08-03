ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attention artists! Brevard Zoo seeks submissions for new art exhibit

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

The Brevard Zoo is seeking submissions for a unique new art exhibition that challenges artists to “share their vision of the Florida landscape utilizing recycled surfboards as their unique canvas,” according to a news release.

Artists wanting to participate will need to provide two-three samples of artwork and a simple sketch of their surfboard design to be considered for inclusion. There will be 20-25 artists awarded the opportunity to participate and they will receive a $1,000 stipend for their work.

The surfboard art exhibition is scheduled to be on display from Nov. 19-April 28, 2023 and will support Brevard Zoo’s Our Legacy campaign, which launched last year and aims to raise money for a new 14-acre world-class aquarium and conservation center in Port Canaveral.

Submissions are open now through Aug. 19, with the jury process taking place the following week. Successful applicants will be notified by Aug. 29.

More information on how to submit an application is available at the official Brevard Zoo website : brevardzoo.org/special-events/surfboard-art-2022 .

