Brevard County, FL

Central Florida woman arrested for DUI after driving golf cart on I-95: report

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

A Central Florida woman is facing charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest after being accused of driving drunk in a golf cart on Interstate 95.

Florida Highway Patrol received the call about a golf cart driving near mile marker 167 in Brevard County on Saturday evening around 7:39 p.m., WESH reported .

Troopers said Diane Hawk, 58, was argumentative, disoriented and handed them a restaurant card when they asked for her driver’s license.

Hawk told authorities she needed to get to State Road 528 and believed driving the golf cart on the highway was legal.

FHP reported smelling alcohol on her breath, and her speech was slurred, WESH reported.

Read the full report on wesh.com .

