Suspect, police K-9 killed during Central Florida shootout, officials say

A suspect was killed during a police-involved shooting during which an officer’s K-9 named Max was also killed, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lake Wales Police Department, in collaboration with the sheriff’s office, issued a press release about the shooting Wednesday morning detailing how Max, a Belgian Malinois, died during the shootout that occurred in the city earlier Wednesday morning. Authorities said a violent suspect “murdered” the LWPD K-9.

The sheriff’s office said the unnamed suspect in the dog’s death is dead.

“He was a violent convicted felon. No other officers were injured except the canine,” according to the release.

More information about the suspect will be released this afternoon.

LWPD Jared Joyner, Max’s handler, led a morning procession to transport Max to the medical examiner’s office.