Cobra That Escaped From Texas Home A Year Ago Still Hasn't Been Found

Photo: Getty Images

It's been exactly a year since a highly-venomous snake escaped from its home in Texas . It still hasn't been found.

The 6-foot-long West African banded cobra escaped from a cage in a home on Cherry Street in Grand Prairie on August 3, 2021 .

The snake's owner was arrested earlier this year after it was discovered the snake was kept in a homemade cage without locks. Lawrence Matl also had other venomous snakes inside his home, according to FOX 4 . He was charged with intentionally or recklessly allowing a snake to be released from captivity.

A year ago, Matl told police he fed the snake and walked out of the room for 15 minutes. When he got back, the snake was no longer in its cage. Grand Prairie authorities removed the snakes from Matl's home because a city ordinance doesn't allow residents to own wildlife in the city.

We reported back in February that the snake still hasn't been found .