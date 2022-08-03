I've rarely felt comfortable with my culture. This summer, that changed

Read on www.today.com
Related
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Country diary 1972: changes on the island of Elba
ELBA: With a deft blow of the hoe, the small, nut-brown man broke the earth bank. The water trickled from the mountain stream into the channels he had prepared between the beans and tomatoes growing on the tiny terrace, spilled down among the pumpkins and finally to the vines on the lower slopes. He straightened up, returned my greeting, agreed that with the morning cloud covering Monte Capanne it would be a hot day. I asked him why so many terraces in the area had gone out of cultivation. He shrugged his sturdy shoulders and made a gesture of rubbing thumb and fingers together. There was no money in vines for the small proprietor. Even the success of the red Sangioveto wines could not make his half hectare of vines pay. The work was hard. The young were leaving the island. He pointed down the hill where four elderly people were harvesting oats with a sickle on a pocket-handkerchief of a field. Two old women, bent by labour, were cutting roadside herbage, for their rabbits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TODAY.com
What is the Lion’s Gate Portal? Astrologers consider August 8 a lucky day
Every year on August 8, an astrological event called the Lion’s Gate Portal "opens" in the sky. Astrologers consider this an opportune day for manifestation, or concentrating on what you want to make it a reality. Charlotte Kirsten, trauma psychologist, defined manifestation to TODAY as the belief that you can “intentionally create your reality through beliefs or pattern actions.”
‘The time is right’: reggae colossus Burning Spear on racism, rebellion and returning to Britain
It’s been two decades since Burning Spear set foot on a UK stage and almost as long since he took on anything that could qualify as a tour: a remarkable state of affairs for the man who has been Jamaica’s most exhilarating performer for half a century. With...
Discovered in the deep: meet Casper the ghostly octopus
A white octopus sat on the seabed, gently waggling its short, stubby arms and peering with beady eyes into the camera of a deep-diving robot. It was 2016, in waters off Hawaii, at a depth of 4,290 metres (2.6 miles). No one had ever seen an octopus like it, and certainly not so deep. Based on its ghostly appearance, it was nicknamed Casper.
‘It’s not all celebratory’: five Birmingham residents on the Commonwealth
Beyond excitement for the Games, their history inspires enthusiasm and unsettling questions
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
Little boy shares all the reasons he likes corn — and there are a lot of them
Corn: the final frontier. Or at least it is according to one adorable little boy and possibly the world’s biggest fan of the cereal grain. On August 4, popular child interview series “Recess Therapy” caught up with a kid who is very, very into the most popular crop grown in the world. Julian Shapiro-Barnum, who interviews kids aged 2 to 9 for the social media show he created and hosts, talked to a little boy who is holding a half-eaten cob of his favorite.
KIDS・
TODAY.com
Step into the Metaverse: How the virtual world may change reality
Experts believe that the Metaverse is inching closer to a place for social gatherings as they develop technology further than ever before. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight on the effort to make the virtual world closer to reality.Aug. 7, 2022.
TODAY.com
Relationship coach shares tips for happy, long-lasting connections
Relationship coach Tracy McMillan joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share advice on topics like whether family approval should be a requirement before marriage, choosing between your family and your partner and more.Aug. 5, 2022.
TODAY.com
6 tips for traveling with a toddler every parent needs
Traveling with a toddler may feel like a daunting scenario for any parent. Even the most vacation-savvy parent might shudder at the thought of boarding a flight or packing up a car with small kids in tow, but having a toddler is not the end of the road for globetrotters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
See the 27 funniest parents on social media this week
It's a cruel, cruel summer... but these parents are making it a little bit funnier! Pull up a beach chair and a boat drink. We're going to get through these last weeks of summer together. Is there no in between?. I told you so. I'm very loved. Who are we...
TODAY.com
The backlash to TikTok’s viral ‘spa water’ explained
While the Internet offers the opportunity for online creators to teach the world the things they know, on some occasions it’s the creator that gets taught a little lesson — sometimes by thousands of people. The drama all started on June 24 when Gracie Norton, a wellness influencer,...
Comments / 0