I've rarely felt comfortable with my culture. This summer, that changed

ELBA: With a deft blow of the hoe, the small, nut-brown man broke the earth bank. The water trickled from the mountain stream into the channels he had prepared between the beans and tomatoes growing on the tiny terrace, spilled down among the pumpkins and finally to the vines on the lower slopes. He straightened up, returned my greeting, agreed that with the morning cloud covering Monte Capanne it would be a hot day. I asked him why so many terraces in the area had gone out of cultivation. He shrugged his sturdy shoulders and made a gesture of rubbing thumb and fingers together. There was no money in vines for the small proprietor. Even the success of the red Sangioveto wines could not make his half hectare of vines pay. The work was hard. The young were leaving the island. He pointed down the hill where four elderly people were harvesting oats with a sickle on a pocket-handkerchief of a field. Two old women, bent by labour, were cutting roadside herbage, for their rabbits.

