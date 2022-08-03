ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

MERA closures at end of August, phase two of forest management plans moves ahead

By ISABELLA CROWLEY The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 4 days ago

LA GRANDE — The second phase of the Red Apple Forest Management Project for the Mount Emily Recreation Area is set to begin at the end of August.

Results from the first phase were not well received due to trail and forest damage, which happened due to the inconsistent ground freeze conditions during the winter. Doug Wright, director of Union County Public Works, and ReedCo Forestry, of Union, the logging contractor, agreed to move the second phase earlier in the year, so that the logging could be done on harder ground to mitigate damage.

Comments / 0

Related
EDNPub

Puddle in dog park stumps officials, concerns residents

PENDLETON — Despite the heat wave scouring Pendleton, a swampland is forming at Til Taylor Dog Park — and its stumped park officials. A muddy area containing two small puddles near the park’s drinking fountain has been present for at least two weeks, Parks & Recreation Director Nick Hughes said. The fountain sits on the southwest end of the park and features several stations for both dogs and owners. He noted the department had received many complaints about the area.
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Baker City Women Arrested on Harassment, Disorderly Conduct II and Escape III

BAKER CITY – Incident: Harassment, Disorderly Conduct II, Escape III. Involved Person(s): Kristi Moudy-Koos (45) On July 30, 2022 at about 4:17 PM Baker City Police responded to a disturbance reported at Brich near Washington Street. A witness in the area reported a female, Kristi Moudy-Koos, had been punching a male; both the suspect and victim left the area before the officers arrived at 1975 Birch Street, four (4) minutes after the initial call to Dispatch.
BAKER CITY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Baker City Man Arrested on Criminal Mischief and Harassment

Baker City (Release from the Baker City Police Department) Incident: Burglary I, Criminal Mischief II and Harassment. Incident Location: 1690 Chestnut Street and 1340 Auburn Avenue. Involved Person(s): Alan Wolfe (35) Transient. Baker City, OR 97814. On August 1, 2022, at about 4:04 PM Baker City Police responded to a...
BAKER CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, OR
City
La Grande, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Baker man faces more charges for pursuit

PENDLETON – The last weekend of July was a busy one for Pendleton police officers. There were over 200 calls for service and more than 20 arrests. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that a pursuit early Sunday morning is the type of crime they are seeing more often. An...
PENDLETON, OR
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
574
Followers
70
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy