MERA closures at end of August, phase two of forest management plans moves ahead

LA GRANDE — The second phase of the Red Apple Forest Management Project for the Mount Emily Recreation Area is set to begin at the end of August.

Results from the first phase were not well received due to trail and forest damage, which happened due to the inconsistent ground freeze conditions during the winter. Doug Wright, director of Union County Public Works, and ReedCo Forestry, of Union, the logging contractor, agreed to move the second phase earlier in the year, so that the logging could be done on harder ground to mitigate damage.