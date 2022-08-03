Harvard Student Aoki Lee Simmons Responded to Critics of Her Modeling Career

Read on www.glamour.com
Related
Kimora Lee Simmons Sues Russell Simmons For $119,000 In Legal Fees
Kimora Lee Simmons is suing her ex-husband and Def Jam founder Russell Simmons for $119 in legal fees, according to Finurah. The lawsuit contends that Lee is seeking $83,000 in attorneys’ fees and an additional $35,000 for court costs stemming from a lawsuit filed by Simmons against his ex-wife and her new husband, investment banker Tim Leissner last year. Simmons had accused the couple of stealing stocks he had ownership of without his permission.
Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons’ daughter defends modeling career
see also Kimora Lee Simmons’ daughter Aoki Lee, 18, makes runway debut at Pyer Moss "Watching Aoki Lee walk for Pyer Moss was a full... Aoki Lee Simmons defended her choice to pursue a modeling career after the 19-year-old Harvard student and daughter of Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons faced backlash on social media. Aoki took to TikTok to respond to a troll who asked her why someone “articulate and obviously educated” would want to model. “Why am I going into a field that doesn’t necessarily require a degree, or require a whole lot of book smarts, when I have a lot of education?” Aoki...
Mathew Knowles Said Daughters Beyoncé And Solange Understood How To Respond To Failure
Mathew Knowles, the former manager of his superstar daughters Beyoncé and Solange, shared some tips on the lessons he taught his them on their road to success, according to Hip Hop Dx. Knowles posted on Twitter Thursday, July 14th that he prepared them on how to overcome obstacles while...
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family
Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Kirk Franklin Questions If We Should Cancel R. Kelly’s Music In Wake of His Sentencing
R. Kelly has no choice but to get comfortable in jail after being sentenced to 30 years for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges last month. The sentencing is part of why gospel artist Kirk Franklin thinks music fans should be able to listen to the Pied Piper’s music instead of completely canceling the disgraced singer.
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In Philly
Atlanta Black Star reported that Jennifer Hudson and artist and actor Common have flared rumors of a possible relationship after the “Breathe” co-stars were seen out together on what's being alleged as a romantic dinner date in Philadelphia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future
Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces
There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
hotnewhiphop.com
JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"
When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith’s Video Apology: ‘Everybody Is Trying to Be a F–ing Victim’
Chris Rock’s reaction to Will Smith’s emotional video apology for that Oscars slap? A shrug and a new nickname for the “King Richard” star: “Suge Smith.”. Rock took the stage for a show at the Fox Theatre Atlanta, Georgia just hours after Smith released the video, where, according to People, he didn’t address the apology, but told the crowd, “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids,” he said, referencing jailed Death Row Records cofounder Suge Knight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Ex-Assistant Claims Actress ‘Failed To Pay’ Her $300k: Court Documents
Tracee Ellis Ross’ ex-personal assistant revealed the amount of money she believes the Hollywood star owes her in their war over wages, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the lawyer for Ross’ one-time employee Samantha Wilkins said the actress “failed to pay” his client “approximately $300,000.00 in wages and penalties.”As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Wilkins sued Ross and her company Joy Mill Entertainment. In court documents, Wilkins said she started working for the actress in November 2019 and ended in July 2021. Her initial rate of pay was $25 per hour which included meal breaks....
Elle
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider
He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
Angelina Jolie Does The Electric Slide To Celebrate Daughter’s College Acceptance
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Angelina Jolie is boogie-woogie-ing on her daughter’s behalf. The 47-year-old actor, director, and humanitarian celebrated 17-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s send-off to Spelman College by doing the Electric Slide — and her sweet dance moves are going viral on TikTok. Jolie — who also...
Single Status? Malia Obama Spotted With Mystery Man For The 2nd Time As Breakup Rumors Swirl
Malia Obama was spotted with the same mystery man twice within a week, begging the question if she and Harvard boyfriend Rory Farquharson called it quits, Radar has learned.The 24-year-old and mystery man appeared to get along fabulously, chatting amongst each other as they strolled through the streets of Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday.While some speculate a romance could be brewing, others are convinced the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama may have just been enjoying a friendly outing.She could be seen sipping on a smoothie as they spent time together in photos published by Daily Mail on Wednesday.Malia...
urbanbellemag.com
Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?
Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Wife Chantel Amid Divorce: ‘Rotten on the Inside’
Not so friendly exes. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has posted yet another cryptic message that seemingly shaded his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, amid their ongoing divorce. “We live in a world of appearance where how you look on the outside is more important than how you look on...
TODAY.com
Angelina Jolie reveals her daughter is attending Spelman College — and celebrates with the electric slide
Angelina Jolie is so excited daughter Zahara is heading to college that she can’t keep still. On Sunday, the Oscar-winning actor posted a photo on Instagram featuring 17-year-old Zahara, who was born in Ethiopia, with other new students at Spelman College, while revealing her daughter will be attending the historically Black college this year.
Glamour
New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 0