ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Joyce Foundation continues to meet the needs of communities during the pandemic with its Lend a Hand Fund

By Darcel Rockett, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZhc8_0h3UeoLK00
Vegetables are harvested at Saint James Community Farm in the Bronzeville neighborhood on July 29, 2022. The farm is run by Just Roots Chicago, one of the grant recipients of the Joyce Foundation's Lend a Hand Fund. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Food insecurity is at the forefront of community concerns, as the latest round of Joyce Foundation grantees can attest.

The private organization usually invests in potential solutions to racial, equity and economic problems, and works to have those solutions inform public policy decisions in the Great Lakes region, but it pivoted to direct service funding in 2020 with its Lend a Hand Fund. Created in response to societal shortcomings exacerbated by the pandemic and systemic racism, the fund evolved from a rapid-response initiative to support BIPOC-led and BIPOC-serving community organizations to something longer that seeks to fill a gap in community needs not met by city, county, state or federal assistance.

“As the nature of the crisis evolved, so did the fund,” said Kayce Ataiyero, Joyce Foundation’s chief external affairs officer.

With an average grant amount of $25,000, the fund has assisted 37 community organizations since its inception in 2020, she said. “We established a million-dollar fund to help these communities with funding for a variety of COVID-related needs from PPE and testing to rental assistance and food support. No matter what the focus of the organization, you had people in the community calling for all kinds of things — what is being asked of you that you don’t normally provide or don’t normally have a capacity for — and we said ‘how can we help you bridge that gap? This is about bridging the gaps.”

Recent Lend a Hand Fund recipients include Shepherd’s HOPE Ltd., Bright Star Community Outreach Corp., St. Sabina Church, Chicago Fund on Aging and Disability, Grow Greater Englewood, La Casa Norte, Enlace Chicago, New Life Centers (which just opened the Pan de Vida Fresh Market in Little Village), Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corp., Dion’s Chicago Dream, Just Roots Chicago and The Southwest Collective . Recipients of Lend a Hand grants are recommended to the Joyce by other community organizations serving Chicagoans at their point of need.

Dion Dawson , founder of Dion’s Chicago Dream , is using Lend a Hand grant funds to help expand his initiatives Project Dream Fridge, a community refrigerator in his Englewood neighborhood, and Dream Deliveries, free food delivery to homes in food deserts across the city and suburbs. Already serving 1,300 residents per week, he said his nonprofit is slated to scale up to serve 4,000 residents per week by the second quarter of 2023.

“We’re for, by, and built to be a solution moving forward,” Dawson said. “Most people thought it would fail, giving people brand-new fresh produce, but now every single day, week, month and year we’ve always fed somebody brand-new fresh produce and that’s what matters. We know that the need is there, and we’re poised to meet it and show people that the same money that is in philanthropy now can be used in a way that can start building a foundation and relationships around focusing on the end user experience instead of the donor experience.”

Jamie Groth Searle founded the “small, but mighty” Southwest Collective right before the pandemic and has been spending the past two-plus years connecting folks to food through free farmers markets and community fridges. “It’s about giving people options, choices, and not telling them what to eat, how to live. Trying to make more things available to people so that they can choose what they would like versus what they can afford,” she said.

Searle, who’s executive director, said the $30,000 grant will go toward operational costs for the volunteer-led organization centered on breaking down invisible barriers on the city’s Southwest Side. “There’s no reason there shouldn’t be a community fridge in every single district, ward, community, every public school. It’s unacceptable that we’ve all been out here doing this work out of necessity because the government is asleep at the wheel. Larger-scale change is needed, it can’t continue to fall on neighborhood groups.”

Sean Ruane , Just Roots Chicago’s director of operations and development, said the $50,000 the five-year-old organization received will go to expanding educational programming on their two farms. With a focus on sustainable agriculture, education and community building, Just Roots provides free classes to equip people with skills and resources to grow their own food and understand nutrition, and cooking workshops along with farm dinners.

“We grow food locally and sustainably,” Ruane said. “We grow over 35 different culturally relevant fruits and vegetables for neighboring communities. Fifty percent we donate to local food pantries, mutual aid organizations, public housing, and partners like that. The other 50% we sell at an affordable price through our weekly farm stand, local farmers markets and a farm subscription program. We’re trying to get food directly into the hands of residents in the community.”

While new to the direct service funding space, the Joyce Foundation is doing what it can to be a good neighbor by building relationships within communities and having conversations with organizations therein. Ataiyero said the foundation is taking cues from the community on what they need and how Joyce can be most responsive to it.

“We have a commitment to continue this work with these groups, and to continue to find ways that we can be supportive, because the effects of COVID are going to linger for a very long time in these communities,” she said. “Chicago takes a lot of hits with the challenges that we have. And we have a lot but we also have a lot of really amazing community organizations that are working every day to meet those challenges and to push our city to live up to her promise. And these are groups that are doing that work with very little fanfare, limited resources, but are making a huge impact on the lives of everyday Chicagoans and it’s been really great to be able to support them.”

The Joyce Foundation is accepting recommendations for future grantees. Reach out to info@Joycefdn.org for information.

drockett@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

CNN honors Maywood woman helping underserved families with autistic children in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Maywood woman is a CNN hero. The network honored Debra Vines for helping thousands of underserved families in the Chicago area who have a child with autism.After struggling to raise her son Jason who was diagnosed with autism at 18 months, she founded the Answer Incorporated in Forest Park to help others.We've done several stories on her organization over the years. Vines seeks to provide services and answers for families.Many of those who Vines supports are from Black and Brown communities – a demographic known to face hurdles in the diagnosis and treatment of autism. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
blockclubchicago.org

Need School Supplies? Here’s Your Guide To Back-To-School Giveaways In Chicago

GRAND BOULEVARD — Chicago Public Schools students return this classes Aug. 22 — which means parents and guardians are busy getting supplies. But expenses for school supplies have risen along with inflation, and many are still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. Local groups are hosting school supply giveaways and drives around Chicago to help families.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New 'WIN' safe house opening in Berwyn; providing women with second chance at life

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday was the big reveal for a brand-new home that will provide women with a second chance -- cutting the ceremonial ribbon in Berwyn. The home provides women with a safe place to stay and get back on their feet after tough times.Tucked away on this quiet street is a house filled with hope."The spirit within it was just amazing. The peace that I felt when I came into it and it had everything, absolutely everything that we needed."It's the latest safe home for the 'WIN' program -- women in need.The goal?  Help women who hit rock...
BERWYN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Almost 900 flights canceled nationwide, with 280 canceled at O'Hare on Sunday

CHICAGO - Almost 900 airline flights were canceled across the United States on Sunday, with almost 300 of those flights at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. The flight tracking website FlightAware said on Sunday that 898 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled. Almost 5,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Food Pantries#Fresh Food#Charity#Lend A Hand Fund#Just Roots Chicago#The Joyce Foundation#Bipoc#Ppe
CBS Chicago

New men's homeless shelter in Rogers Park has green light, but not everyone likes the idea

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A proposal for a new homeless shelter serving men in the Rogers Park community is getting the go-ahead. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Thursday night, advocates say the facility is needed now more than ever as homeless populations skyrocket. But not everyone is on board with the plan. Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) has given the green light to the relocation of the shelter that will serve men facing homelessness. It will be opening in the vacant former St. Francis Community Health Center, at 7464 N. Clark St. at Birchwood Avenue. The shelter will have 72 beds in total. Ald. Hadden said...
CHICAGO, IL
daystech.org

Navy Pier Is Free & Here’s What To Do There While You’re In Chicago

Dubbed Chicago’s final playground, the 50 acres Navy Pier alongside Lake Michigan shoreline has numerous sights and enjoyable actions awaiting guests. It reopened in 1995, and since then, over 180 million have visited the Navy Pier. Regardless of age, this sprawling lakefront treasure caters to everybody’s leisure whims. There are retailers, eating places, historical attractions, parks and exhibition services, and actions like water sports activities at considered one of Chicago’s top attractions. The Navy Pier is free and open all yr to the general public and has many Instagrammable places to explore.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Chicago

UPS hosting hiring event Saturday for hundreds of available positions

CHICAGO (CBS) – U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs last month, much higher than expected.CBS 2 is working for Chicago, letting you know about jobs available right now.UPS is holding a hiring event Saturday morning at its facility in Hodgkins, located at 7811 Willow Springs Road, until 11a.m Saturday.200 full-time permanent tractor-trailer team driver positions are available.More than 100 warehouse worker positions are also available.
HODGKINS, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Join Pullman Residents For A Community Picnic And Barbecue Saturday

PULLMAN — Neighbors are hosting a community picnic this weekend in Roseland. The annual Pullman Picnic goes from 1-8 p.m. Saturday at Arcade Park, 11132 S. St. Lawrence Ave., according to a Facebook post. Neighbors are encouraged to bring their own chairs, tents and grills to enjoy a community...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area

You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy