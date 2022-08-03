ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Bingo World Begins Sports Wagering Operations

By Maryland Lottery and Gaming
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
Anne Arundel County location becomes Maryland’s sixth sportsbook

(Baltimore) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) today issued a sports wagering license to Bingo World in Brooklyn Park (Anne Arundel County).

On July 21 and July 25, Bingo World successfully completed two days of controlled demonstrations, during which invited guests participated in live wagering as Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff ensured the facility complied with all required procedures, and that its systems and revenue reporting controls functioned properly.

Bingo World is among the 17 entities that were designated in the sports wagering law to conduct sports wagering operations, pending a review of their qualifications to receive licenses, and is the sixth facility to open. Sportsbooks at five of Maryland’s casinos opened in December 2021 (MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill; Live! Casino in Hanover; Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore; Hollywood Casino in Perryville; and Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin).

Three off-track-betting venues — Long Shot’s in Frederick, Riverboat on the Potomac in Charles County, and Greenmount Station in Hampstead — have been found qualified by the MLGCC and awarded licenses by the SWARC. All three were among the 17 entities named in the law and are expected to launch sports wagering operations in the near future after completing construction and meeting operational requirements.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming’s Licensing investigators are in frequent contact with additional sports wagering facilities and prospective applicants to guide them through the background investigation process.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

