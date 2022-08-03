ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles Co. Schools seeks Family Life Advisory Committee volunteers

By Charles County Public Schools
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKcxK_0h3UeXHr00

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) seeks volunteers to join the school system’s Family Life Advisory Committee for the 2022-2023 school year. The committee will review and make recommendations on instructional materials to be included in the CCPS kindergarten through Grade 12 health education program related to family life and human sexuality education.

According to state law and Superintendent’s Rule 6411.6, committee members may include parents, guardians, students, legislators, clergy, physicians, community members, and members of civic organizations. The CCPS committee is to include a maximum of 17 members.

CCPS prefers for applicants to include a parent/guardian or high school student from each of the seven CCPS high school communities. Any parent/guardian interested in applying to serve on the committee must be a Charles County resident with a child enrolled in a CCPS school.

Applications are due by Friday, Aug. 26, and can be submitted through the form linked below. Application Form .

The committee will meet bi-annually, with an initial meeting set for this fall followed by any necessary follow-up meetings during the school year. Staff from the CCPS Office of Teaching and Learning will approve the appointment of committee member candidates.

Additionally, while the committee is tasked with a review and recommendation of instructional materials related to the CCPS health education program, the Office of Teaching and Learning takes final action on the program. Community members with questions should contact Matt Golonka, content specialist for health and physical education for CCPS, at mgolonka@ccboe.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Anne Arundel County Executive Responds To Second Racial Incident At Community Center

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding a second racially-motivated vandalism incident at Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. “On Wednesday evening, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a racially-motivated vandalism incident at the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. This is...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Charles County’s National Night Out Was An Enormous Success!

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Neighbors and first responders spent the evening talking, laughing, eating, dancing, playing games, and in some instances even enjoyed a foam party!. Many thanks to the nearly 50 neighborhoods across Charles County and our fellow first responders for coming together for a night of camaraderie and celebration of our awesome community.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charles County, MD
Society
Charles County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Society
County
Charles County, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Bay Net

PUBLIC NOTICE: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity In P.G. County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Fourteen CSM students earn scholarships from Greater Waldorf Jaycees and CSM foundation partnership

Fourteen students, their families, members of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation Board of Directors, and representatives from Charles County Public Schools joined the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Foundation for a celebratory dinner July 20 to celebrate new and returning scholarship recipients. Kevin Wedding, president of the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Foundation and a 1985 graduate […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Schools plan meet and greet events, orientations for students

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has released orientation and meet and greet schedules for the 2022-2023 school year. Listed below are orientation dates and times, and other activities for schools. Specific questions about orientation events should be directed to individual schools.  Elementary Schools  C. Paul Barnhart, meet and greet drop-in event, 9 to 11 a.m., […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for July 30-August 5, 2022

Calvert County: Calvert Detectives Investigating Burglary, Theft of Dirt Bikes: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of Walton Road in Huntingtown, MD. The complainant stated unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a detached garage and stole three dirt bikes: a 2019 Husqvarna TE 300i (VIN: VBKUTN230KM347657), a 2005 […]
HUNTINGTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#High School#Health Education#Education Program#Charles Co#Ccps
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in La Plata (MD)

The seat of Charles County in Southern Maryland is near the head of the Port Tobacco River, which was a center for international trade in the 17th and 18th century. Port Tobacco, now just a group of historic buildings on La Plata’s outskirts, was once the second-largest river port in Maryland, driven by a booming tobacco trade.
LA PLATA, MD
Baltimore Times

Back to School Event in Annapolis Gives Parents a Hand with Free Hair Styling

A well-groomed child may become more confident and eager to walk through the doors of a school on the first day, but adults who feel the economic sting of inflation may struggle to budget for a student’s haircuts and hairstyles. Covering the expense may be even more challenging, especially for low-income families.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County police to establish "resource room" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

In Bethesda will announce next week that it is providing a space for the Montgomery County Police Department at the retail center. According to a police department spokesperson, the space will include a "resource room" for officers, and a "community liaison room" for officers to interact with the public. The announcement comes after six 2nd-degree assaults were reported at the mall between May 18 and July 29, 2022.
BETHESDA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Dunkin’® of the DMV Awards four local students scholarships

Washington, D.C. (July 28, 2022) – Dunkin’ and its DMV franchisees launched their inaugural Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program this past spring, which awarded $100,000 in academic scholarships to high school and college students throughout the DMV. In partnership with Scholarship America, Dunkin’ yesterday awarded 40 students throughout the DMV region with a $2,500 academic scholarship […]
INDIAN HEAD, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy