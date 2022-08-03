ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book of sermons compiled after his death wins Williamsburg pastor award

By Staff, Daily Press
 3 days ago

A book by the Rev. J. Harold McKeithen Jr. of Williamsburg won the silver award (runner-up) in the spiritual/religious category of the recently announced 2022 New York Book Festival Awards.

McKeithen served as the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church’s covenant pastor for congregational care from 2003 until his death on Jan. 27, 2019. Earlier, he had been senior pastor from 1981 to 2003 at Hidenwood Presbyterian Church in Newport News.

His book, “I Love to Tell the Story,” is a compilation of 36 sermons he preached during his nearly 60 years in the Presbyterian ministry, including one he titled, “If I only had one sermon to preach.”

“Harold McKeithen’s sermons were always engaging and challenging,” explained the Rev. John E. Morgan, Williamsburg Presbyterian senior pastor and head of staff, who worked with McKeithen the last six years of his life.

“His insightful handling of scripture, theology and current events not only left you with something to think about, but also a call to action. What made Harold’s sermons most powerful was that they came from the heart of a faithful, humble man of integrity.”

Hundreds of books were entered into the 2022 awards program, which consisted of 16 categories from fiction to cookbooks.

“‘I Love to Tell the Story’ is a charming collection [of sermons] that will make you think, laugh and ask some important questions,” said Bruce Haring, managing director of the New York Book Festival. “It is a perfect summer beach read for those who enjoy challenging their assumptions.”

At the urging of his children, the book was compiled after McKeithen’s death. It was published last year by Williamsburg’s Botetourt Press and edited by Wilford Kale, local author and a freelance writer for the Virginia Gazette for the past 2½ years.

Melissa McKeithen of Big Sky, Montana, the oldest of his three children, and the Rev. Lucy McKeithen Harris of North Creek, New York, a recently retired Presbyterian pastor, agreed that their father “would have been very happy” and humbled by the award.

“We’re so very pleased with the recognition of his work,” Melissa McKeithen said.

