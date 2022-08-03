Read on northplattepost.com
Related
1011now.com
Saturday morning fire under investigation at Gana Trucking
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at Gana Trucking in southern Lancaster County. Volunteer firefighters were called to the company’s facility just after 6:30 a.m. on 54th Street, between Bennet and Wittstruck Roads. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the fire...
News Channel Nebraska
Three-vehicle crash leaves one hospitalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials said they are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday. The Lincoln Police Department said the crash at N 1st and Cornhusker Hwy around 12:10 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, officials said a red SUV was driving southbound on N 1st and violated the...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
News Channel Nebraska
Search of Wymore home, yields destructive devices
BEATRICE – Gage County authorities have arrested a Wymore man, after searching a home where several destructive devices were found. Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies and Wymore police conducted a search of a home in the two-hundred block of North 11th, in Wymore…finding the devices, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Car lands on its roof after crashing in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car is upside down in south Lincoln, after crashing Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. This happened near Highway 77 and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 crew spotted the driver walking around near the wreck, and he appears to be okay. Other drivers will want...
News Channel Nebraska
Police say over twenty shots were fired at Lincoln Street home, in Beatrice
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police investigating shots that were fired at a Lincoln Street home early Wednesday morning, say more than twenty shots were fired at the house located off the southwest corner of 14th and Lincoln. Lieutenant Jay Murphy says both shotgun shells and handgun casings were recovered at...
Police: Man allegedly struck woman in face with baseball bat
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged aggravated battery and have a suspect in custody. Just after 2:30a.m. Thursday, police filed a report for aggravated battery in the 500 block of Leavenworth Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity rep ort. A 42-year-old...
klkntv.com
Pursuit leads to two-vehicle crash on O Street in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit led to a two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:57 p.m., a Seward County deputy saw a Mercedes SUV driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The trooper tried to pull...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents of found toddler in MHK have been identified
Update 10:45 a.m. - The parents of the toddler found on Walters Drive have been identified. The picture has been removed for the toddler's privacy. The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the parent(s) or guardian(s) of a young girl located Wednesday morning around 10:00 am.
newscenter1.tv
Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
Google aims to help Nebraska’s demand for construction workers
OMAHA — At least 100 teens, mostly in Omaha and Lincoln, will be offered a jump-start to a career in the construction industry and skilled trades as the result of a $150,000 Google grant. The global technology giant on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Nebraska chapter of the...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0