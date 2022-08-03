Buzz Lightyear stamps officially issued in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles’ historic Hollyhock House will reopen to the public later this month, city officials announced Friday. Councilman Mitch O’Farrell and the Department of Cultural Affairs will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 18 to celebrate the return of in-person, self-guided tours. The house has been closed since the start of the pandemic, during which it also underwent restoration projects and “significant transformations,” according to Daniel Tarica, interim general manager of the Department of Cultural Affairs.

