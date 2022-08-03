ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Alex Bregman And Wife Reagan Share First Photo Of Newborn Baby Boy

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan have welcomed their son into the world. The couple shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday (August 2), which showed a first glimpse of Alex and Reagan's first child.

The close-up photo of their newborn son , Knox Samuel Bregman , was met with congratulations from some of Bregman's Astros teammates, including Jose Urquidy who recently announced him and his wife were expecting, commented "Congrats Brrrrregybomm!!!"

Bregman was placed on the Astros paternity list Monday before the team faced the Red Sox. He was taken off the lineup about three hours before the game after he notified manager Dusty Baker , the Houston Chronicle reported. The photo of Knox was shared to Instagram during Monday night's broadcast of the Astros-Red Sox game.

Alex and Reagan got married in December 2020.

Congratulations!

