Wintrust Business Minute: ComEd customers saved $10 more per month than others

Builder Supply Outlet has doors in stock now!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/23/2022 President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to talk about Builder Supply Outlet having doors in stock now, so you don’t have to wait to get a new door. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
What to do if your house is about to get foreclosed
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/30/2033: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to walk us through the steps someone should take if their house is about to get foreclosed on. To learn more about what Amy and her team do, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
Wintrust Business Lunch 8/5/21: Strong jobs report, EV revolution, and Mel’s Craft BBQ
Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down today’s surprising jobs report and what it means for curbing inflation. Segment 2: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk...
Choose Chicago remains a consistent source for tracking things to do throughout the city
Steve Dale spoke with Lynn Osmond, CEO of Choose Chicago, about various events happening throughout the Chicagoland area this month. For updates on festivals and events in Chicago, visit www.choosechicago.com.
Reinvigorating interest in the aviation industry
Greg Dellinger, Global Outreach & Engagement at AAR (Allen Aircraft and Radio) World HQ, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how CPS students are being brought to the Rockford airport in order to tour the facility and learn about aviation. The program provides a curriculum centered around aviation maintenance and allows students to get some insight on the industry. The goal is to build excitement for the field in the eyes of students and help promote an interest in aviation maintenance, which is frequently overlooked when choosing a major in college.
Find out how much your home is worth today!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/30/2033: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about how Amy’s team is providing estimates via phone calls to people who just want an idea of how much their home is worth today. To learn more about what Amy and her team do, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
DeWalt recalling 1.4 million electric saws
CHICAGO — The tool company DeWalt is recalling nearly 1.4 million electric miter saws. The company says the saw’s rear safety guard can break causing debris to hit the user and others nearby. DeWalt has received nearly 600 reports of the guard assembly or components breaking or detaching. Nine of those incidents resulted in laceration […]
The 5th Annual Gourmet Expo returns to Chicago for a special Summer Show
Steve Dale is joined by Annette Pardun, Owner of Fill My Jar, to learn more about her candy company and an upcoming Gourmet Expo. Annette shared the story that led her to using mason jars for packaging her products, provided some details about making her own marshmallows, and more. Annette...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow.
Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
Pritzker vs. Bailey: Is Chicago a “Hell Hole” or a City on the Rise?
John Howell is joined by David Greising, President and CEO of the Better Government Association. They discuss Darren Bailey and J.B. Pritzker’s very different views on Chicago, and what this means for both the city and their campaigns.
Illinois Fast Food Joint’s Sandwich Will Burn Going In And Out, It’s True
If you're a foodie trying something new can be an enjoyable experience. I'm not saying it's always a pleasurable palate feeling but flavorful openmindedness helps. Even though it's indicated in the title of this article, not everything on this list will leave you desperate for the coldest dairy product nearby.
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Family-owned Island Lake grocery store to remain open through 2022
A grocery store that has served Island Lake for 50 years is NOT closing this month as announced two weeks ago. The owners of Island Foods said they’ll stay open through the end of the year.
Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants
Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants. CHICAGO – The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $33 million in American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grants to fund two critical workforce programs in Illinois. The investment includes $18.5 million for the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, which will create sustainable pipelines to good-paying jobs, and $14.7 million to Illinois Central College in East Peoria which will create an IT training program in partnership with local companies.
Winter is coming…. so make sure your doors are ready!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/23/2022 President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to talk about their Signamark exterior door styles such as the craftsman and 6 lite doors to get your house ready for the midewest winter. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
Windy City SmokeOut takes over the United Center
WGN Radio’s own Dane Neal makes an in-studio visit to talk with Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) about the Windy City SmokeOut. Dane isn’t alone though. He brings in several of the BBQ experts that make the SmokeOut a mouth-wateringly delicious event. Dane’s guest list includes Barrett Black (Black’s BBQ in Lockhart, TX); Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe (BBQ Hall of Famer, Chef and Restaurateur and Turkey Smoke Ambassador); Charlie McKenna (World Champion Pitmaster, Sauce maker and driving force behind Lillies Q BBQ); and Jarrod Melman (Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants). They talk about the history of the event, what vendors will be there, and all the different food options you can find this weekend.
Yes, some Chicago suburbs really have gotten a lot of rain this weekend
TINLEY PARK, Illinois - Chicago's suburbs got pounded with rain over the weekend, with rainfall totals topping three inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in some spots. The National Weather Service said that Kirkland, in DeKalb County, got the most rain: 3.63 inches. Tinley Park and Mokena were close...
300 Apartments Near Obama Center Will Remain Affordable For Decades As Jackson Park Terrace Sells For $25 Million
WOODLAWN — A sprawling apartment complex next to the Obama Presidential Center will remain affordable through the middle of the century and get $4 million in needed renovations, its new owners said. The 318-unit Jackson Park Terrace Apartments, 6040 S. Harper Ave. in Woodlawn, were sold for $25 million...
