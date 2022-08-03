ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

Kansas City area primary elections: Find your county’s results

By Josh Merchant
The Kansas City Beacon
The Kansas City Beacon
 4 days ago

On Aug. 2, the Kansas constitutional amendment was at the front of voters’ minds as they turned out in droves to the polls. Early reporting on voter turnout shows that turnout could possibly exceed 50%. The amendment failed with 59% voting no.

But as voters decided the fate of abortion in Kansas, primary elections for Johnson County Commission and Jackson County Legislature determined who will be on the ballot in the general election.

In some Jackson County districts, including the 2nd and 4th districts, the primary election chose a presumed winner for the general election. And in Wyandotte County, the primary election secured a district judge position for two candidates.

The Beacon has compiled the unofficial election results from the night for a variety of local elections in the Kansas City area, on both sides of the state line.

Election results will be unofficial until the ballots are certified by election officials in their respective jurisdictions.

Kansas City area election results: One Wyandotte County judge unseated

In Wyandotte County, sitting district judges Wes Griffin and Tony Martinez faced primary challenges from Candice Alcaraz and David Patrzykont. Alcaraz will win her election against Griffin, and Tony will win his election against Patrzykont.

Alcaraz will be the first Black female district judge in Wyandotte County .

This election marks a departure from tradition in Wyandotte County, where there is an unspoken rule that sitting judges run unopposed to keep their seats.

“No one is going to tell me when it is my time,” Alcaraz told The Beacon last week. “I do not believe in that. Because it can be your time whenever you choose it, not someone else.”

During the campaign, Martinez focused on community engagement and reducing recidivism, while Alcaraz focused on expanding community service and preventing crime before it happens.

Johnson County election results: County commission candidates

In Johnson County, voters selected the top two candidates for the Johnson County Commission chairperson and the commissioner from District 5. These primaries are nonpartisan, so all candidates appeared on the same ballot for both races.

Mike Kelly and Charlotte O’Hara led the chairperson primary with 100% of precincts reporting and they will be the two candidates in the general election. Read The Beacon’s candidate profiles here to learn more about their platforms ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

The Johnson County Commission is the main governing body for the county , where more than one-fifth of Kansas’ total population lives. It oversees a budget of more than $1.45 billion and serves as the public health board for the county.

Kelly, the current mayor of Roeland Park, focused his campaign on climate innovation and economic development. He wants to invest in durable infrastructure that could survive severe weather and he supports developments like the Panasonic battery manufacturing plant coming to De Soto, Kansas. He won 40.9% of the vote as of election night.

O’Hara ran on a platform of transparency and significant budget cuts. She specifically said she’d like to see the county health department return to its pre-pandemic budget, and she promised that she would not consider further emergency shutdowns, vaccine mandates or mask mandates. She won 27.7% of the vote as of election night.

In District 5, Michael Ashcraft and Stephanie Suzanne Berland will proceed to the general election on Nov. 8.

Election results for Jackson County government

With 100% of Jackson County and Kansas City, Missouri, precincts reporting, there are projected election results and primary winners for all nine Jackson County positions, including two legislators who will run unopposed in November.

Current County Executive Frank White Jr. successfully defended his seat from primary challenger Stacy Lake, and he will run against Theresa Cass Galvin in the general election. White won 53.3% of the vote in the Democratic primary and Cass Galvin won 43.7% of the vote in the Republican primary.

In the 1st District, which includes most of western Kansas City, downtown and the northeast, Manny Abarca won 58.4% of the vote in the Democratic primary and will run against Republican Christina McDonough Hunt in the general election. McDonough Hunt was the only Republican candidate in her primary.

In the 2nd and 4th districts, there were no Republican candidates, so the winner of the Democratic primary will run unopposed in the general election. The unofficial winner of the 2nd District is Venessa Huskey, with 66.2% of the vote, and the unofficial winner of the 4th District is DaRon McGee, with 77.7% of the vote.

An incumbent lost his seat in the 3rd At-Large District, where Megan Marshall is the unofficial winner in the Democratic primary. She defeated incumbent Tony Miller with 67.9% of the vote. In November, she will face Lance Dillenschneider, who was the only Republican candidate in his primary.

The other unofficial primary winners are Sean Smith in the 6th District Republican primary, Bill E. Kidd in the 1st At-Large District Republican primary, John J. Murphy in the 2nd At-Large District Republican primary and Donna Peyton in the 2nd At-Large District Democratic primary.

The post Kansas City area primary elections: Find your county’s results appeared first on The Beacon .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Johnson County sheriff’s stonewalling on election probe keeps Kansans in the dark

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max Kautsch is an attorney whose practice focuses on First Amendment rights and open government law. Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden doesn’t want you to know […] The post Johnson County sheriff’s stonewalling on election probe keeps Kansans in the dark appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Kansas City, KS USA

I found this wonderful surprise stuck to the wall on an elevator heading up to the operating room where I work. It’s a large busy hospital but I was the only rider this time so I think this must be destiny. Certainly brightened my day! Can’t stop smiling.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyandotte County, KS
Elections
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Johnson County, KS
Elections
City
Roeland Park, KS
County
Wyandotte County, KS
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Government
Johnson County, KS
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
Kansas City, MO
Elections
City
Kansas City, KS
Wyandotte County, KS
Government
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Missouri Elections
Jackson County, MO
Government
Local
Kansas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Legislature#Republican Primary#County Government#Politics Local#Election Local#Johnson County Commission
abc17news.com

Two teens killed in shooting in Kansas City suburb Sunday

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman said officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they arrived. One victim died at the scene while the other died a short time later at a hospital. Police have not released the names or ages of the victims. Peterman said a suspect in the shooting turned themselves into police in Kansas City Sunday afternoon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Inside JCPRD: Was Johnson County redlined?

The Johnson County Museum is currently displaying a special exhibit created in-house titled, REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation. At the beginning of tours, many visitors share with us their belief that Johnson County was redlined. Historically speaking, this was not true. Read on to learn more about Johnson County’s status.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Constitution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Kansas City Beacon

Missouri primary elections: Here are the results

After a dramatic Missouri primary season, the state’s most hotly contested races have their nominees decided after a smooth election night on Tuesday.  Voters in Missouri weighed in on primaries for the U.S. Senate and House, state legislative districts and county legislative districts across the state.  In Jackson County outside of Kansas City, turnout was […] The post Missouri primary elections: Here are the results appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas City, MO
798
Followers
250
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Beacon is an online news outlet focused on in-depth journalism in the public interest. It launched in 2020 and is part of The Beacon, a regional nonprofit news network serving Kansas and Missouri. Our reporting centers issues in local government, health care, education, economics, environment and civic engagement.

 https://www.thebeacon.media

Comments / 0

Community Policy