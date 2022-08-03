ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dayana Sabatin

Pennsylvania Stimulus Checks Update

Photo by Jonathan Borba: https://www.pexels.com/photo/1-us-dollar-bill-on-table-3689186/. Pennsylvania lawmakers have come to an agreement on a plan to use $2.2 billion in remaining federal stimulus money that was from the pandemic on conservation, child care programs, and housing.
