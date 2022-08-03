Read on www.thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania Stimulus Checks Update
Photo by Jonathan Borba: https://www.pexels.com/photo/1-us-dollar-bill-on-table-3689186/. Pennsylvania lawmakers have come to an agreement on a plan to use $2.2 billion in remaining federal stimulus money that was from the pandemic on conservation, child care programs, and housing.
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
New relief checks worth $2,000 still on the cards for hundreds of thousands of Americans thanks to $1.7billion pot
THERE'S still hope for hundreds of thousands of Americans to get extra cash to help fight rising costs. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is once again pushing for $2,000 relief checks to be sent to low-income families. Governor Wolf first proposed the $1.7billion PA Opportunity Program in February. Republicans in the...
People In Certain States May Lose Part Of Their Social Security Checks
Retirement means a few things: the end of work, a new change of pace in life, and figuring out Social Security. Once all the deadlines are adhered to and paperwork filed, there’s still the matter of just how much will be collected. Residents of some states will actually lose part of their Social Security checks. Which ones, and why?
State Stimulus Checks: Who Is Getting a Payment in 2022?
The Massachusetts State Legislature is working to pass a one-off tax rebate of $250 for eligible individual filers and $500 for eligible married couples who file jointly. If the bill clears both houses and is signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, payments could be sent out before the end of September.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
Drunkest City in Every State
Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
Mehmet Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: Polls
According to a poll conducted earlier this month, John Fetterman currently holds a 9 percent lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate race.
West Virginia will give you $20,000 and it's not the only state offering more in war for workers
Growth in domestic manufacturing, the Great Resignation and demographics are exacerbating serious worker shortages. Some states are finding creative ways to attract workers. West Virginia is offering up to $20,000 in cash and incentives to get people to move there. Companies are taking a more aggressive role, working with local...
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check
Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
Why Experts Say The Federal Legalization Of Cannabis Could Mean Better Public Health
While state-level changes to cannabis use have swept the U.S., a federal decision on legalizing the drug has not yet been reached.
Stimulus check updates: Here are the states sending inflation-busting payments worth up to $1,500
Stimulus checks and relief payments are being sent by several states across the country as inflation wreaks havoc on personal expenditures.
These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022
In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
Doug Mastriano Is Keeping A Big Secret From Pennsylvania Voters
Doug Mastriano has a secret. The Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor says he’s chosen someone to serve as the commonwealth’s next secretary of state — a position that will hold enormous power over the 2024 presidential election. But he won’t tell voters who it is. In...
14 states have approved stimulus checks; could Texas be next?
While the COVID-19 pandemic uprooted the economy in 2020 and 2021, people in the U.S. received three rounds of stimulus payments. Now, as lingering inflation issues stress the economy, some states have decided to dish out their own stimulus.
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Wolf proposes $2,000 checks to ease inflation pain, but some Republicans object
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Gov. Tom Wolf says he's not giving up, calling on state lawmakers once again to enact his plan to send many Pennsylvanians a $2,000 check.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano explains, it's a plan that some Republicans call a political stunt and inflationary.Last February, Wolf said all households with a combined income of $80,000 or less should get a one-time check of up to $2,000. The Republican-controlled legislature ignored that request, so the governor is trying again."We tried this once before, and we're trying it once again because this is what Pennsylvanians really need and what...
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
