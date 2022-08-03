ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Demi Lovato Seemingly Shades Ex Wilmer Valderrama For Shocking Age Gap Relationship

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Demi Lovato appeared to subtly slam her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama for dating her as a teenager despite their 12-year age gap.

The Disney Chanel alum — who recently shared that she decided to resume using she/her pronouns — sparked rumors on the inspiration behind her newest song "29" after a telling TikTok went viral.

Lovato reportedly started a relationship with the That '70s Show actor just after her 18th birthday in 2010 when he was nearly 30. They dated on-and-off for six years before officially calling it quits in 2016.

Now, her lyrics appear to reference the beginning of their romantic entanglement when she was only 17-years-old.

DEMI LOVATO RETURNS HOME FROM UTAH REHAB FACILITY AFTER REJECTING THEIR PAST 'CALIFORNIA SOBER' LIFESTYLE

"Thought it was a teenage dream / just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?" the "Skyscraper" singer belts out. "Far from innocent / what the f*ck’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / but that didn’t stop you."

"Fibre on the vine / too young to drink wine / Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher," she muses in another verse of the song scheduled to be released on her upcoming album, Holy Fvck.

HERE'S HOW DEMI LOVATO FEELS ABOUT EX-BOYFRIEND WILMER VALDERRAMA'S ENGAGEMENT TO AMANDA PACHECO

The lyrics also repeatedly reference the ages of 17 and 29, likely referring to their respective ages when they met.

Lovato also elaborated on their rocky romance in her 2017 documentary , Simply Complicated .

"When I first met Wilmer he was 29. I met him on January 11 of 2010, and it was at a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms," she recalled in the popular doc.

"To be honest, I only did it because I heard it was at his house and I thought he was really cute," she continued. "But [when] I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and he came in and sat down and I was like 'I love this man' and 'I have to have him.' But I was only 17, so he was like, 'Get away from me.' After I turned 18, we began dating."

Lovato has not responded to the theories on the meaning behind her newest song.

Comments / 57

ColoradoColorado
4d ago

he wasn't dating you he was dating her, or their or it or whatever you happened to be when you or their were with him

Reply(7)
31
VeritasAequitas
3d ago

this chick will do ANYTHING for attention. and her desperate attention seeking has been pathetic for a very long time.

Reply
21
tim36 lc
4d ago

What is wrong with her? Does she forget that she was part of the relationship? This chick is bipolar.

Reply(16)
38
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
