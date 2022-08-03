Demi Lovato Seemingly Shades Ex Wilmer Valderrama For Shocking Age Gap Relationship

mega

Demi Lovato appeared to subtly slam her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama for dating her as a teenager despite their 12-year age gap.

The Disney Chanel alum — who recently shared that she decided to resume using she/her pronouns — sparked rumors on the inspiration behind her newest song "29" after a telling TikTok went viral.

Lovato reportedly started a relationship with the That '70s Show actor just after her 18th birthday in 2010 when he was nearly 30. They dated on-and-off for six years before officially calling it quits in 2016.

Now, her lyrics appear to reference the beginning of their romantic entanglement when she was only 17-years-old.

"Thought it was a teenage dream / just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?" the "Skyscraper" singer belts out. "Far from innocent / what the f*ck’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / but that didn’t stop you."

"Fibre on the vine / too young to drink wine / Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher," she muses in another verse of the song scheduled to be released on her upcoming album, Holy Fvck.

The lyrics also repeatedly reference the ages of 17 and 29, likely referring to their respective ages when they met.

Lovato also elaborated on their rocky romance in her 2017 documentary , Simply Complicated .

"When I first met Wilmer he was 29. I met him on January 11 of 2010, and it was at a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms," she recalled in the popular doc.

"To be honest, I only did it because I heard it was at his house and I thought he was really cute," she continued. "But [when] I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and he came in and sat down and I was like 'I love this man' and 'I have to have him.' But I was only 17, so he was like, 'Get away from me.' After I turned 18, we began dating."

Lovato has not responded to the theories on the meaning behind her newest song.