Why Jonathan Scott Knew Parenthood Was In His Future Before Becoming 'Bonus Dad' To Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's Kids

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
A doting dad! Jonathan Scott is loving life as a bonus dad to girlfriend Zooey Deschanel 's kiddos.

Before being thrusted in the new world of parenthood once falling in love with the New Girl alum, the Property Brothers star seemed to know fatherhood was in the cards for him — quit literately.

"We were filming one of our shows in Toronto and we wrapped filming, and we threw a party for all of our crew," Scott recalled in a Wednesday, August 3, interview. “We had a tarot card reader at this party that we thought, you know, ‘This’ll be fun. Everybody will enjoy.’”

WEDDING BELLS ARE RINGING! JONATHAN SCOTT & ZOOEY DESCHANEL SPARK ENGAGEMENT RUMORS AFTER BUYING 'FOREVER HOME' TOGETHER

“When she was doing my cards, she’s like, ‘Ah, yes. You will be a father within the year.’ And I’m like, ‘[You’re] missing some key information, there’ [because] I wasn’t even dating anyone at the time. Three months later, I met Zooey," Scott continued, referring to when the lovebirds met in 2019. "We then started dating, never even thought of it until all of a sudden — I was the insta-dad.”

Scott, 44, and Deschanel, 42, publicly debuted their relationship in 2019 after first meeting on the set of Carpool Karaoke , where the stars were pitted against their respective siblings, Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel .

Scott has since become the "bonus dad" to the actress' kids, Elsie , 7, and Charlie , 5 — whom Zooey shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik — and has loved every second with the family he didn't see coming.

“Family’s very important for us and we’ve got two kids," he lamented of the couple's values in the recent interview. “They come over all the time with the nephews, the nieces and everyone’s friends — they all play together. I can just imagine as Parker [Drew's son with his wife, Linda Phan ] gets older, it’s gonna be one big happy family ."

Aside from being thankful to have Scott as her romantic partner, Deschanel is also grateful for his role as her kid's extra dad .

Earlier this year, the brunette babe gushed over both Sott and Pechenik in a joint Father's Day tribute, writing: “So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives: @jonathanscott and their dad @jacobpechenik,” alongside a rare family photo of the crew.

Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Scott about parenting.

OK! Magazine

