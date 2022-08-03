Wichita man drowns in Missouri river, highway patrol says

Read on www.kake.com
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
Weekend Wrap (August 6 & 7)
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities are looking for a Grove, Oklahoma man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information. Click here to read more. Body discovered at long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown, Jasper County Sheriff’s Detectives investigate. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon reports...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
Victim identified after deadly south Wichita crash
The Wichita Police Department identified the victim killed in an accident Friday night in south Wichita. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., officers were sent to the collision near 58th and Broadway. They found Theodore Nance, 52, of Wichita, who had been hit by an SUV. EMS tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.
Deputies searching for Grove man who tried to lure boys with candy
Authorities in southeast Kansas said they are searching for a man and convicted criminal who approached a group of boys in his underwear and gave them candy so he could come to their homes. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas posted on Facebook that Kirk William Owen, 65, of...
Silver Alert inactivated for missing man in Benton Co.
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Silver Alert was activated for a missing man in Benton County on Sunday, Aug 7. Billy F. Camp was last seen at 865 Earl Lane wearing a navy blue jacket and blue jeans. Camp has short brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5'6", and weighs 135 lbs.
Standoff ends with one sent to hospital
(Update) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a standoff that lasted over five fours. "9-1-1 received a telephone call (at) probably 9:00 this morning of a domestic violence involving shots fired on that domestic violence call," said interim Police Chief Lem Moore of the Wichita Police Department.
SUV T-boned on Murphy Blvd, overturns near former Sears Plaza
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6:20 p.m. Saturday evening reports of a two vehicle t-bone rollover crash near 9th and S Murphy Blvd alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. An SUV was came to rest on its side in the middle of the intersection.
Small plane crashes near Stearman Field in Butler County
BENTON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no one was hurt when a small plane crashed east of Stearman Field in Butler County on Friday. It happened around 11 a.m. near SW Meadowlark and SW 40th Street. Pictures from the scene showed a small plane upside down in a field. The...
Rear-ended at highway speed, car is smashed as pickup overturns
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 6:15 a.m. reports of a two-vehicle crash at 7th and Central City, west of Joplin alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene Tpr J.D. Fischer of Troop D tells us both vehicles were...
SUV overturns in t-bone crash on Joplin’s Rangeline Road
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday morning at 20th and Rangeline reports of a two vehicle crash, with rollover alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept Ladder 5, Rescue 1, Joplin Police, METS1 and METS32 ambulance responded. Duquesne Police Dept and MoDOT Emergency Response responded to assist. On...
Deputy, police officer wounded; suspect shot in Heber Springs
A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs Saturday morning. About 8 a.m., local law enforcement authorities were notified of a trespasser at 295 Wilburn Road. The...
Arkansas State Police investigate officer involved shooting in Heber Springs
(Little Rock, KATV) — According to police, responded to 295 Wilburn Road regarding a trespasser around 8 o'clock Saturday morning. When law enforcement arrived they found Cody Weidemann, 31, of Bentonville at the address in question. Police say Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were...
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
Arkansas officer and deputy attacked during call for service, suspect shot
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while they responded to a call about a trespasser on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on the morning of August 6, 2022. They arrived to find 31-year-old Cody Weidemann of...
Purdy Police looking for owner of pet cremains
PURDY, Mo. – Forget something? The Purdy Police Department seeks the owner of pet cremains found in a box at the Purdy Dollar General Store. Officers say they believe the Cremains belong to a traveler and not a local resident. The pet’s name was “Muffin” and the cremation was...
Andover teen dies after car crashes into creek; alcohol possibly involved
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - The Butler County Sheriff's Office says alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed an Andover teen overnight. Emergency crews responded at just after 12 a.m. Friday to a crash in the 13000 block of SW 120th Street, which is southeast of Andover. Undersheriff Damion Cundiff said deputies located the wrecked vehicle submerged in Fourmile Creek with only the rear wheels above the water.
Police: Missouri Fugitives Found Hiding Out In Tulsa Motel Room
Two Missouri fugitives were found hiding out in a Tulsa motel room on Thursday afternoon, TPD said. Officers went to a motel near 82 E. Skelly Drive where they found Colby and Kayla Fitts. Colby's location was confirmed by an ankle monitor he had neglected to cut off, police said.
Keith Sanborn, longtime judge and District Attorney, dies at 100
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Keith Sanborn, the longest-serving County and District Attorney for Sedgwick County, has passed away at the age of 100. Sanborn was born on April 27th, 1922. Upon hearing of the situation in Pearl Harbor in 1941, he got his pilot's license so he could fulfill his dream of earning the golden wings of a US Navy Aviator. He earned those wings in 1943.
Report: Arkansas among most dangerous states for motorcyclists
According to a recent study by QuoteWizard.com, America's roads have never been more deadly for motorcycle riders.
