ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man drowns in Missouri river, highway patrol says

By KAKE News
KAKE TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kake.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Weekend Wrap (August 6 & 7)

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities are looking for a Grove, Oklahoma man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information. Click here to read more. Body discovered at long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown, Jasper County Sheriff’s Detectives investigate. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon reports...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KAKE TV

Victim identified after deadly south Wichita crash

The Wichita Police Department identified the victim killed in an accident Friday night in south Wichita. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., officers were sent to the collision near 58th and Broadway. They found Theodore Nance, 52, of Wichita, who had been hit by an SUV. EMS tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Arkansas Accidents
City
Cave Springs, AR
Local
Kansas Accidents
Wichita, KS
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KAKE TV

Standoff ends with one sent to hospital

(Update) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a standoff that lasted over five fours. "9-1-1 received a telephone call (at) probably 9:00 this morning of a domestic violence involving shots fired on that domestic violence call," said interim Police Chief Lem Moore of the Wichita Police Department.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri River#Accident
KAKE TV

Small plane crashes near Stearman Field in Butler County

BENTON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no one was hurt when a small plane crashed east of Stearman Field in Butler County on Friday. It happened around 11 a.m. near SW Meadowlark and SW 40th Street. Pictures from the scene showed a small plane upside down in a field. The...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Rear-ended at highway speed, car is smashed as pickup overturns

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 6:15 a.m. reports of a two-vehicle crash at 7th and Central City, west of Joplin alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded.  Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene Tpr J.D. Fischer of Troop D tells us both vehicles were...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Deputy, police officer wounded; suspect shot in Heber Springs

A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs Saturday morning. About 8 a.m., local law enforcement authorities were notified of a trespasser at 295 Wilburn Road. The...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ozarkradionews.com

Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River

Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
KAKE TV

Andover teen dies after car crashes into creek; alcohol possibly involved

ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - The Butler County Sheriff's Office says alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed an Andover teen overnight. Emergency crews responded at just after 12 a.m. Friday to a crash in the 13000 block of SW 120th Street, which is southeast of Andover. Undersheriff Damion Cundiff said deputies located the wrecked vehicle submerged in Fourmile Creek with only the rear wheels above the water.
ANDOVER, KS
News On 6

Police: Missouri Fugitives Found Hiding Out In Tulsa Motel Room

Two Missouri fugitives were found hiding out in a Tulsa motel room on Thursday afternoon, TPD said. Officers went to a motel near 82 E. Skelly Drive where they found Colby and Kayla Fitts. Colby's location was confirmed by an ankle monitor he had neglected to cut off, police said.
TULSA, OK
KAKE TV

Keith Sanborn, longtime judge and District Attorney, dies at 100

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Keith Sanborn, the longest-serving County and District Attorney for Sedgwick County, has passed away at the age of 100. Sanborn was born on April 27th, 1922. Upon hearing of the situation in Pearl Harbor in 1941, he got his pilot's license so he could fulfill his dream of earning the golden wings of a US Navy Aviator. He earned those wings in 1943.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy