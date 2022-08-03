ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

217 to receive UNK degrees Friday at summer commencement

By Ashley Bebensee
Kearney Hub
 4 days ago
Kearney Hub

Nebraska’s rural health care crisis

KEARNEY — Nebraska's battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Elks giving kids helmets to correct cranial deformities

KEARNEY — Members attending the Nebraska Elks Association annual fall conference in Kearney this weekend will be able to watch how cranial helmets are made. Providing the helmets to children with skull deformities is one of the newest projects for the Nebraska Elks. The group's fall conference covers a...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit

KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter. "I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you're born and that's what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn't trade places with anyone," he said.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Pray, paint, polish: Minden church members restore Pioneer Village church

MINDEN — For Linda Nelson, it was practically an act of prayer to scrub off the dirt and beautify the glass windows at the 144-year-old church at Pioneer Village. She was one of 34 members of Westminster United Presbyterian Church who gathered to pray, polish, sand and scrape to give the historic building a facelift July 10.
MINDEN, NE
Kearney Hub

Recycle old electronics Saturday in Holdrege

HOLDREGE — Turner Technology will host a free e-recycling event Saturday in Holdrege. Electronics can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the northwest end of the Holdrege High School parking lot. Accepted items include computers, TVs (limit three), power supplies, printers, game consoles, tablets, monitors (limit three), phones, copiers, network equipment, computer accessories, AV equipment, fax machines and more.
HOLDREGE, NE
Kearney Hub

Gibbon man arrested after pursuit, standoff in Omaha

OMAHA — A Gibbon man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit and standoff Friday on Interstate 80 in Omaha. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon has been charged in Douglas County Court for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, no driver's license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and traffic violations.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Holdrege man arrested for abuse of vulnerable adult, theft

HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man has been charged in Phelps County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult and theft. According to court documents, James S. Pazdernik, 18, is charged in Phelps County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult, theft by unlawful taking between $1,500-4,999 and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device between $500-1,500. Pazdernik was arrested Monday, and his bond was set at $25,000.
HOLDREGE, NE

