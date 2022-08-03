217 to receive UNK degrees Friday at summer commencement

Read on kearneyhub.com
Nebraska’s rural health care crisis
KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers proves he's still got skills 50 years later
KEARNEY — Earlier this week, Bob Phipps of Holdrege got an email telling him his first-round opponent in the Nebraska Senior Games racquetball competition had changed. His new opponent? Johnny Rodgers. Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers. Nebraska football legend. Heisman Trophy winner of 1972. “It was like, ‘Wow,’”...
No reunion for nurses: Retired Kearney nurse eager to see The Wall That Heals
KEARNEY — Pat Skiles has seen the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. She can’t wait to see The Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of the wall that will be at Patriot Park 8 a.m. Thursday through 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Like 90% of the 8,000...
Elks giving kids helmets to correct cranial deformities
KEARNEY — Members attending the Nebraska Elks Association annual fall conference in Kearney this weekend will be able to watch how cranial helmets are made. Providing the helmets to children with skull deformities is one of the newest projects for the Nebraska Elks. The group’s fall conference covers a...
Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit
KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter. “I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you’re born and that’s what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone,” he said.
Pray, paint, polish: Minden church members restore Pioneer Village church
MINDEN — For Linda Nelson, it was practically an act of prayer to scrub off the dirt and beautify the glass windows at the 144-year-old church at Pioneer Village. She was one of 34 members of Westminster United Presbyterian Church who gathered to pray, polish, sand and scrape to give the historic building a facelift July 10.
Recycle old electronics Saturday in Holdrege
HOLDREGE — Turner Technology will host a free e-recycling event Saturday in Holdrege. Electronics can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the northwest end of the Holdrege High School parking lot. Accepted items include computers, TVs (limit three), power supplies, printers, game consoles, tablets, monitors (limit three), phones, copiers, network equipment, computer accessories, AV equipment, fax machines and more.
Gibbon man arrested after pursuit, standoff in Omaha
OMAHA — A Gibbon man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit and standoff Friday on Interstate 80 in Omaha. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon has been charged in Douglas County Court for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, no driver’s license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and traffic violations.
Buffalo County Attorney won’t charge Matt Innis over GOP convention scuffle
LINCOLN — Former U.S. Senate candidate Matt Innis won’t face criminal charges from a scuffle with security staff while he tried to enter the Nebraska Republican Party’s state convention. “Based on the information this office received and a review of the evidence, please be advised our office...
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (27) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Holdrege man arrested for abuse of vulnerable adult, theft
HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man has been charged in Phelps County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult and theft. According to court documents, James S. Pazdernik, 18, is charged in Phelps County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult, theft by unlawful taking between $1,500-4,999 and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device between $500-1,500. Pazdernik was arrested Monday, and his bond was set at $25,000.
